DMVI CHOOSES SECO MIND’s CLEA FOR ITS NEXT GENERATION OF SMART VENDING MACHINES
A unique M2M solution enabled by CLEA’s AI functionalities. 5,000 devices connected by 2022, ramping up to ca. 40,000 devices by 2024
In DMVI we have found an ambitious company that wants to revolutionize its sector, and our Artificial Intelligence team can’t wait to support them in this brilliant program”AREZZO/SEBASTOPOL, ITALY, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Media Vending International LLC (“DMVI”), a California-based manufacturer of custom vending machines and automated retail solutions, has chosen CLEA, the IoT-AI software platform developed by SECO Mind, to be integrated with SECO’s latest gateway hardware platform and used as a point-point solution in DMVI’s new collection of smart vending machines.
With CLEA, DMVI will be able to launch a number of highly innovative functionalities based on artificial intelligence including, among others, personalized offers, age-gating recognition and augmented reality, which will contribute to maximize the experience of the machines’ users.
SECO Mind’s solution will enable DMVI to design new business models for its clients, exploiting the value offered by machine-to-machine (M2M) interactions, predictive maintenance and identification of consumption patterns.
The adoption of CLEA is part of an end-to-end assistance by SECO to DMVI, which also envisages the purchase of 5,000 SECO gateways in 2022, and the subscription to SECO’s premium support program SECO Care. In addition to 2022 installations, it is estimated that CLEA will be running on approximately 40,000 DMVI machines by the end of 2024.
“Since our company was founded, we have strived to push vending machines into the 21st century using touchscreen technology, touchless dispensing and powerful computing hardware. Our partnership with SECO and SECO Mind USA will enable us to integrate Artificial Intelligence into our cloud ecosystem and front-end software to maximize the profit potential and functionality for our customers”, said David Ashforth, co-founder and CEO of DMVI.
“We are delighted to start a collaboration with DMVI, with which we share a common commitment to innovation and quality. In a scenario like today’s, IoT and Artificial Intelligence are becoming a must-have for every company and we are proud to support them in every step of their digital transformation”, said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO SpA.
“Today more than ever, technology is what makes vending machines smart. In the next five years, this market will be growing exponentially. In DMVI we have found an ambitious company that wants to revolutionize its sector, and our Artificial Intelligence team can’t wait to support them in this brilliant program”, said Ajay Malik, CEO of SECO Mind USA.
SECO
SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers Clea, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite, made available on a SaaS basis, that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 800 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 9 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
For more information: http://www.seco.com/
SECO Mind USA
Secomind USA LLC is a privately held company located in heart of Silicon Valley and backed by SECO SpA. Secomind delivers AI as a service and is a leader in self supervised learning, incremental learning and reinforcement learning. Secomind is on a mission to augment the abilities of machines and people by using AI everywhere computing takes place. They have built and deployed AI products for computer vision, air quality, predictive maintenance, vending machines, and more for private, public and government.
For more information: https://secomind.ai
DMVI
Digital Media Vending International LLC (DMVI) is a niche custom vending machine designer and manufacturer. DMVI is focused on combining powerful software technologies and modern vending machine dispense mechanisms. DMVI offer a standard range of smart touchscreen wall-mounted machines or floor standing machines or utilizing DMVI’s in-house engineering team clients can design custom vending concepts.
For more information: https://www.digitalmediavending.com/
