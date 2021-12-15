Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 15, 2021

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:55 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 291

HB 1260

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 412

HB 1255

HB 1642

HB 1837

HB 2071

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

December 15, 2021

 

The Honorable Bryan Cutler

Speaker, Pennsylvania House of Representatives

139 Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA  17120-2100

 

Speaker Cutler:

 

Having received and accepted the resignation of Rep. Tarah Toohil as Chairman of the House Government Oversight committee, this letter is to inform you that Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is appointed as Chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee.

 

The appointment is effective today, December 15, 2021.

 

Sincerely,

 

Kerry Benninghoff

Majority Leader

Pennsylvania House of Representatives 171st District

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 291

HB 412

HB 1255

HB 1260

HB 1332

HB 1837

HB 2071

SB 729

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2167   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2168   Labor and Industry

 

HB 2171   State Government

HB 2172   State Government

                   

SB 337      Game and Fisheries

 

SB 428      State Government

 

SB 562      Finance 

 

SB 706      Commerce

 

SB 931      Education

SB 932      Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1665      To Appropriations

HB 1679      To Appropriations

HB 1680      To Appropriations

HB 1947      To Appropriations

HB 2045      To Appropriations

HB 2072      To Appropriations

SB 324         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1108      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1694      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1822      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1877      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1985      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2016      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2033      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2075      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 106         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 729         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2049      From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 2059      From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 1592      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2143      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2148      From Local Government as Amended

SB 673         From Local Government as Committed

HB 412        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2071      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1255      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1332      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1837      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2146      From State Government as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 527

HB 774

HB 922

HB 1596

SB 478

SB 479

SB 524

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 527

HB 774

HB 922

HB 1596

SB 478

SB 479

SB 524

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 149

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the costs and methods for permit holders to comply with the proposed revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 called for under Pennsylvania's Phase 3 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan and to provide for a moratorium on revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 until the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee reports its findings and conclusions to the House of Representatives.

 

 

A03185 (RIGBY)     119 – 81

                   

 

 

119 – 81

 

S.C.R.R.R. No. 1

A Concurrent Resolution disapproving the Environmental Quality Board regulation (#7-559) on CO2 budget trading program.

130 – 70

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 Noon

for Non-Voting Session

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

