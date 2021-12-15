Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 15, 2021
PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 15, 2021
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 6:55 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.
Communications Received
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 291
HB 1260
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 412
HB 1255
HB 1642
HB 1837
HB 2071
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
December 15, 2021
The Honorable Bryan Cutler
Speaker, Pennsylvania House of Representatives
139 Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120-2100
Speaker Cutler:
Having received and accepted the resignation of Rep. Tarah Toohil as Chairman of the House Government Oversight committee, this letter is to inform you that Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is appointed as Chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee.
The appointment is effective today, December 15, 2021.
Kerry Benninghoff
Majority Leader
Pennsylvania House of Representatives 171st District
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 291
HB 412
HB 1255
HB 1260
HB 1332
HB 1837
HB 2071
SB 729
Bills Referred
HB 2167 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2168 Labor and Industry
HB 2171 State Government
HB 2172 State Government
SB 337 Game and Fisheries
SB 428 State Government
SB 562 Finance
SB 706 Commerce
SB 931 Education
SB 932 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 1665 To Appropriations
HB 1679 To Appropriations
HB 1680 To Appropriations
HB 1947 To Appropriations
HB 2045 To Appropriations
HB 2072 To Appropriations
SB 324 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1108 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1694 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1822 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1877 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1985 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2016 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2033 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2075 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 106 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 729 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2049 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 2059 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 1592 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2143 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2148 From Local Government as Amended
SB 673 From Local Government as Committed
HB 412 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2071 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1255 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1332 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1837 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2146 From State Government as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 527
HB 774
HB 922
HB 1596
SB 478
SB 479
SB 524
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 527
HB 774
HB 922
HB 1596
SB 478
SB 479
SB 524
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the costs and methods for permit holders to comply with the proposed revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 called for under Pennsylvania's Phase 3 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan and to provide for a moratorium on revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 until the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee reports its findings and conclusions to the House of Representatives.
A03185 (RIGBY) 119 – 81
119 – 81
A Concurrent Resolution disapproving the Environmental Quality Board regulation (#7-559) on CO2 budget trading program.
130 – 70
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 Noon
for Non-Voting Session
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.