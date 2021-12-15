Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 15, 2021

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:55 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.

Communications Received

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 291

HB 1260

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 412

HB 1255

HB 1642

HB 1837

HB 2071

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

December 15, 2021

The Honorable Bryan Cutler

Speaker, Pennsylvania House of Representatives

139 Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120-2100

Speaker Cutler:

Having received and accepted the resignation of Rep. Tarah Toohil as Chairman of the House Government Oversight committee, this letter is to inform you that Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is appointed as Chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee.

The appointment is effective today, December 15, 2021.

Sincerely,

Kerry Benninghoff

Majority Leader

Pennsylvania House of Representatives 171st District

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 291

HB 412

HB 1255

HB 1260

HB 1332

HB 1837

HB 2071

SB 729

Bills Referred

HB 2167 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2168 Labor and Industry

HB 2171 State Government

HB 2172 State Government

SB 337 Game and Fisheries

SB 428 State Government

SB 562 Finance

SB 706 Commerce

SB 931 Education

SB 932 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 1665 To Appropriations

HB 1679 To Appropriations

HB 1680 To Appropriations

HB 1947 To Appropriations

HB 2045 To Appropriations

HB 2072 To Appropriations

SB 324 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1108 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1694 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1822 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1877 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1985 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2016 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2033 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2075 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 106 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 729 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2049 From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 2059 From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 1592 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2143 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2148 From Local Government as Amended

SB 673 From Local Government as Committed

HB 412 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2071 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1255 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1332 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1837 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2146 From State Government as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 527

HB 774

HB 922

HB 1596

SB 478

SB 479

SB 524

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 527

HB 774

HB 922

HB 1596

SB 478

SB 479

SB 524

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 149 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the costs and methods for permit holders to comply with the proposed revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 called for under Pennsylvania's Phase 3 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan and to provide for a moratorium on revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 until the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee reports its findings and conclusions to the House of Representatives. A03185 (RIGBY) 119 – 81 119 – 81 S.C.R.R.R. No. 1 A Concurrent Resolution disapproving the Environmental Quality Board regulation (#7-559) on CO2 budget trading program. 130 – 70

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 Noon

for Non-Voting Session

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.