The Snowy Mountains to Host the 2022 Australian Cross Triathlon Championships

In breaking news, Triathlon Australia have announced the Snowy Mountains are set to host the Australian Cross Triathlon Championships in February 2022.

SNOWY MOUNTAINS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This has been announced off the back of the announcement of the cancellation of the event due to be held in Townsville. The team at In2Adventure are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Triathlon Australia to ensure that there will be an Australian Championships this season as the TreX Cross Triathlon Series returns to the home of the 2016 ITU World Championships in the Snowy Mountains.

Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us “The past few years have been a challenging time for everyone. It is so disappointing that COVID-19 has had such an impact and resulted in the cancellation of the event in Townsville, and we do feel for the organisers as we fully understand how difficult this is and the impact it has for athletes, partners and the local community, however, we are also very grateful that currently there is some light on the horizon with the high vaccination rates and the opening of borders.

Being able to work with Triathlon Australia to deliver an Australian Cross Triathlon Championships for our athletes this year is a real blessing, and even better that we can do it in the spectacular Snowy Mountains”

The Australian Cross Triathlon Championships will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022 at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa. Courses include Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser, Dirt Kids, Duathlon and AquaBike, so there’s something on offer for the entire family.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said this was a great addition to the Snowies Multisport Festival, an event that would help position the Snowy Mountains as a year-round visitor destination.

“I am delighted the Australian Cross Triathlon Championships have been added to the Snowies Multisport Festival and congratulate the organisers for bringing the Championships to NSW. The reputation of the Snowy Mountains as an adventure playground during the warmer months continues to grow. Events like this attract thousands of spectators, participants and officials who spend locally, showcasing the spectacular backdrop of the Snowy Mountains while providing a much-needed boost to the region’s visitor economy.”

Full details about the 2021/22 Australian Championships can be found on the Triathlon Australia website here.

The Australian Cross Triathlon Championships is an integral part of the Snowies MultiSport Festival which comprises three iconic events across six days in February including mountain biking, trail running and cross triathlon, offering athletes of all levels the opportunity to discover the captivating mountain terrain of Australia’s legendary alpine high country.

SNOWIES MTB FESTIVAL

The festival launches with the Snowies Mountain Bike Festival from 4th to 6th of February. This year will see the return of the ever-popular Thredbo Ricochet Stage as well as the Snowies Legends Descent which takes riders on an iconic 39.5km journey along the length of the Thredbo Valley Trail from Thredbo to Gaden following the banks of the Thredbo River. The festival includes five diverse stages hosted across three days.

TRAIL RUN AUSTRALIA SNOWY MTNS | NEW 70K ULTRA & MARATHON

Just two weeks later it’s time for trail running action as the country’s national trail running series Trail Run Australia returns to its mountain home from the 18th to 19th of February. And, this year, Trail Run Australia Snowy Mountains will extend from one day, to two action-packed days of trail running. This coincides with the launch of a new 70km Ultra and Marathon events, hosted alongside the already popular half marathon, 11k, 5k and Kids Mud Rats events.

TREX CROSS TRIATHLON | AUSTRALIAN CROSS TRIATHLON CHAMPIONSHIPS

And as the festival finale, athletes will have the opportunity to take on an epic swim, mountain bike and trail run on the course which won world acclaim with the hosting the 2016 ITU World Championships at the TreX Cross Triathlon Series.

IN2ADVENTURE POLAR CHALLENGE

The In2Adventure Polar Challenge will also be an integral part of the Snowies MultiSport Festival offering athletes the opportunity to enhance their performance and reap some great rewards along the way.

MORE A CELEBRATION THAN A RACE

Events are based out of two of the region’s most popular resorts with Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa and Thredbo providing athletes the chance to holiday right in the heart of the action with Race HQ on the doorstep. All while taking in the 4.5-star luxury and experiencing the hospitality and local fare that only the Snowies region can deliver.

There are courses on offer for all ages and abilities, and, as many have already discovered, this is “more than just a race”, it’s a celebration of the outdoors; and great mates in an iconic destination.

Groups, clubs, families and off-road enthusiasts will be travelling from across the country to enjoy the action and camaraderie in Australia’s legendary Snowy Mountains.

The Snowies Mulitsport Festival and Australian Cross Triathlon Championships are supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Athletes wishing to join the action in 2022 are advised to book as soon as possible as events are close to sold out. Find out more and enter online here:

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

