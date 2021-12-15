Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 1283

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - "Municipality." With the exception of cities of the first

class, any county of the second class, city, borough,

incorporated town, township, home rule, optional plan or

optional charter municipality located within this Commonwealth.

* * *

"Neighborhood improvement district." A limited geographic

area within a municipality, in which a special assessment is

levied on all designated property, other than tax-exempt

property, for the purpose of promoting the economic and general

welfare of the district and the municipality, hereinafter

referred to as NID. Such districts shall be referred to

generally as neighborhood improvement district (NID) and

specifically as business improvement district (BID), residential

improvement district (RID), industrial improvement district

(IID), institutional improvement district (INID) or mixed-use

improvement district (MID), depending on the type district

established. [A designated property may not be included in more

than one neighborhood improvement district.]

* * *

"Neighborhood improvement district services." In the case of

neighborhood improvement district management associations

created for the purpose of making improvements or providing

expanded services within any neighborhood business improvement

districts established, the term shall include, but not be

limited to, those services which improve the ability of the

commercial establishments within the district to serve the

consumer, such as free or reduced-fee parking for customers,

transportation-related expenses, public relations programs,

group advertising, sponsorship of special events and district

maintenance and security services. For services provided within

