Senate Bill 977 Printer's Number 1284
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
977
2021
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, YUDICHAK, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, BAKER,
PITTMAN, ROBINSON AND STEFANO, DECEMBER 7, 2021
SENATOR YUDICHAK, COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL
DEVELOPMENT, AS AMENDED, DECEMBER 15, 2021
AN ACT
Amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public
Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
Commonwealth Financing Authority, providing for Economic
Recovery Grant Program; imposing a duty to report to the
General Assembly; and making an appropriation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 64 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1559. Economic Recovery Grant Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Economic Recovery Grant Program is
established and shall be administered by the authority.
(b) Purpose.--The program shall provide financial assistance
in the form of grants to eligible applicants in accordance with
this section.
(c) Eligibility.--An applicant shall be eligible for a grant
under the program if the applicant was approved MET MINIMUM
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS for a grant for a project under the
Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, the Industrial Sites
