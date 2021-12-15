Senate Bill 977 Printer's Number 1284

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1257

PRINTER'S NO. 1284

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

977

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, YUDICHAK, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, BAKER,

PITTMAN, ROBINSON AND STEFANO, DECEMBER 7, 2021

SENATOR YUDICHAK, COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL

DEVELOPMENT, AS AMENDED, DECEMBER 15, 2021

AN ACT

Amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public

Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

Commonwealth Financing Authority, providing for Economic

Recovery Grant Program; imposing a duty to report to the

General Assembly; and making an appropriation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 64 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1559. Economic Recovery Grant Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Economic Recovery Grant Program is

established and shall be administered by the authority.

(b) Purpose.--The program shall provide financial assistance

in the form of grants to eligible applicants in accordance with

this section.

(c) Eligibility.--An applicant shall be eligible for a grant

under the program if the applicant was approved MET MINIMUM

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS for a grant for a project under the

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, the Industrial Sites

