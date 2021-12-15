Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 1285

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 611

No. 566

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

566

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, J. WARD, MARTIN, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, BROWNE,

YAW AND KEARNEY, APRIL 16, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, DECEMBER 15, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations for liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for license auction. IN

PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN

PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SALES BY

PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES; AND, IN LICENSES AND REGULATIONS

AND LIQUOR, ALCOHOL AND MALT AND BREWED BEVERAGES, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY TO ISSUE LIQUOR LICENSES TO HOTELS,

RESTAURANTS AND CLUBS, FOR SALES BY LIQUOR LICENSEES AND

RESTRICTIONS, FOR SECONDARY SERVICE AREA, FOR SALE OF MALT OR

BREWED BEVERAGES BY LIQUOR LICENSEES, FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

LIQUOR LICENSES, FOR LIQUOR IMPORTERS' LICENSES, FEES,

PRIVILEGES AND RESTRICTIONS, FOR PUBLIC VENUE LICENSE, FOR

PERFORMING ARTS FACILITY LICENSE, FOR CONTINUING CARE

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY RETAIL LICENSES, FOR CASINO LIQUOR

LICENSE, FOR MALT AND BREWED BEVERAGES MANUFACTURERS',

DISTRIBUTORS' AND IMPORTING DISTRIBUTORS' LICENSES, FOR SALES

BY MANUFACTURERS OF MALT OR BREWED BEVERAGES AND MINIMUM

QUANTITIES, FOR DISTRIBUTORS' AND IMPORTING DISTRIBUTORS'

