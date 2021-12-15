Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 1285
PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 611
PRINTER'S NO. 1285
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
566
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, J. WARD, MARTIN, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, BROWNE,
YAW AND KEARNEY, APRIL 16, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, DECEMBER 15, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations for liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for license auction. IN
PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN
PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SALES BY
PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES; AND, IN LICENSES AND REGULATIONS
AND LIQUOR, ALCOHOL AND MALT AND BREWED BEVERAGES, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY TO ISSUE LIQUOR LICENSES TO HOTELS,
RESTAURANTS AND CLUBS, FOR SALES BY LIQUOR LICENSEES AND
RESTRICTIONS, FOR SECONDARY SERVICE AREA, FOR SALE OF MALT OR
BREWED BEVERAGES BY LIQUOR LICENSEES, FOR PUBLIC SERVICE
LIQUOR LICENSES, FOR LIQUOR IMPORTERS' LICENSES, FEES,
PRIVILEGES AND RESTRICTIONS, FOR PUBLIC VENUE LICENSE, FOR
PERFORMING ARTS FACILITY LICENSE, FOR CONTINUING CARE
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY RETAIL LICENSES, FOR CASINO LIQUOR
LICENSE, FOR MALT AND BREWED BEVERAGES MANUFACTURERS',
DISTRIBUTORS' AND IMPORTING DISTRIBUTORS' LICENSES, FOR SALES
BY MANUFACTURERS OF MALT OR BREWED BEVERAGES AND MINIMUM
QUANTITIES, FOR DISTRIBUTORS' AND IMPORTING DISTRIBUTORS'
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34