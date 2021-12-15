Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1286

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article

XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the

required advertisements to two newspapers in every county in

which such newspapers are published in sufficient time after

passage of this proposed constitutional amendment.

(b) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of this

proposed constitutional amendment, the Secretary of the

Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to comply with the

advertising requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the

Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the required

advertisements to two newspapers in every county in which such

newspapers are published in sufficient time after passage of

this proposed constitutional amendment. The Secretary of the

Commonwealth shall submit this proposed constitutional amendment

to the qualified electors of this Commonwealth as a separate

ballot question at the first primary, general or municipal

election which meets the requirements of and is in conformance

with section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania

and which occurs at least three months after the proposed

constitutional amendment is passed by the General Assembly.

(c) Should the proposed constitutional amendment receive

second passage, the General Assembly has prepared the ballot

question to be placed on the ballot. It has done so because the

language of the amendment itself is short and clear, and any

rewording or commentary would only add confusion. Therefore, the

General Assembly directs the Secretary to place the proposed

constitutional amendment on the ballot in the following form:

Should the Pennsylvania constitution be amended to say

the following?

"The policy of Pennsylvania is to protect the life of

20210SB0956PN1286 - 2 -

