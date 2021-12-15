Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1286
PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article
XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the
required advertisements to two newspapers in every county in
which such newspapers are published in sufficient time after
passage of this proposed constitutional amendment.
(b) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of this
proposed constitutional amendment, the Secretary of the
Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to comply with the
advertising requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the
Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the required
advertisements to two newspapers in every county in which such
newspapers are published in sufficient time after passage of
this proposed constitutional amendment. The Secretary of the
Commonwealth shall submit this proposed constitutional amendment
to the qualified electors of this Commonwealth as a separate
ballot question at the first primary, general or municipal
election which meets the requirements of and is in conformance
with section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania
and which occurs at least three months after the proposed
constitutional amendment is passed by the General Assembly.
(c) Should the proposed constitutional amendment receive
second passage, the General Assembly has prepared the ballot
question to be placed on the ballot. It has done so because the
language of the amendment itself is short and clear, and any
rewording or commentary would only add confusion. Therefore, the
General Assembly directs the Secretary to place the proposed
constitutional amendment on the ballot in the following form:
Should the Pennsylvania constitution be amended to say
the following?
"The policy of Pennsylvania is to protect the life of
20210SB0956PN1286 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30