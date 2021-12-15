Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1287

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1287

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

993

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO, AUMENT, MARTIN, MENSCH

AND BAKER, DECEMBER 15, 2021

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, DECEMBER 15, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(l)(3)(G)(a) and (a.1) of the act of

December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as

the Unemployment Compensation Law, are amended to read:

Section 4. Definitions.--The following words and phrases, as

used in this act, shall have the following meanings, unless the

context clearly requires otherwise.

* * *

