Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1287
PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1287
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
993
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO, AUMENT, MARTIN, MENSCH
AND BAKER, DECEMBER 15, 2021
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, DECEMBER 15, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(l)(3)(G)(a) and (a.1) of the act of
December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as
the Unemployment Compensation Law, are amended to read:
Section 4. Definitions.--The following words and phrases, as
used in this act, shall have the following meanings, unless the
context clearly requires otherwise.
* * *
