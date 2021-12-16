The Soul Detective® Dr. Barbara Stone to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILLERSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep healing may require going beyond traditional talk therapy into the spiritual world. We need multidimensional healing that can shine a light in even the darkest of places to heal the heart and restore the soul.

Dr. Barbara Stone developed a healing method called Soul Detective. Her work goes into the invisible world of spirit—past life trauma, earthbound spirits and invasive energies— to find the underlying issues behind mental and emotional illness.

“Soul Detective protocols are designed to help therapists and energy healers find and eliminate the invisible detrimental energies behind their clients’ complex emotional wounds and empower them to express their gifts and talents to fulfill their soul’s mission in life,” says Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone says she was first set on this path when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 42.

“When you have a young body, the cancer is more aggressive,” recalls Dr. Stone. “The night before surgery, I was praying for help, and I saw Jesus come stand in front of me. He tapped me on the chest and communicated telepathically, ‘I now heal your soul.’ Suddenly, I was flooded with joy, and I absolutely knew I would get through the cancer. With my soul healed, I knew my body would follow suit.”

That was 30 years ago. Today, Dr. Stone is in radiant health. The experience led Dr. Stone to write her first book Cancer As Initiation: Surviving the Fire (1994), which recounts her holistic approach to recovery from this illness.

“If I had not been visited by Jesus, I wouldn't be here. I would have missed all five of my grandchildren,” says Dr. Stone. “So I dedicated my life to service.”

After recovering from cancer, Dr. Stone’s clinical work took an unexpected turn toward earthbound spirits and past life trauma. Her second book Invisible Roots: How Healing Past Life Trauma Can Liberate Your Present (2008) is the culmination of her research into these unseen realms and has the Soul Detective protocols she developed for these two issues.

Invisible Roots was followed by Transforming Fear into Gold: How Facing What Frightens You Most Can Heal and Light Up Your Life (2012), a guide to converting our greatest fears into energy we can use to realize our human potential. This book has the Soul Detective protocol to transform detrimental energies.

“Soul Detective was born out of difficulties in my practice,” says Dr. Stone. “Neither my master's social work program nor my doctoral program offered ghostbusting courses. I had to figure it out.”

Dr. Stone found that treating the wounds of past lives, earthbound spirits, and invasive energies helped her clients resolve their problems. Today, Dr. Stone teaches her unique method through her Soul Detective training program for therapists, professional energy practitioners and healers who have been confronted by these phenomena in their practice. With the Soul Detective protocols, therapists and healers can cut to the core of the issues and resolve the problems, often in just a few sessions.

“Our goal is to serve as a resource for therapists,” says Dr. Stone. “We offer protocols to find the origins of a problem, whether it was this life or a past life, and release it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Barbara Stone an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 20th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.souldetective.net