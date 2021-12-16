Cheryl Griffin and Shannon Giedieviells Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Cheryl Griffin, self-published author of two children’s books and the creator of the first family focused NFT project, AlphaBetty Shannon Giedieviells, Chief Creative Officer of Master Shot Studios, LLC

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

‘Don’t put pressure on yourself’ — it’s important not to put pressure on yourself and always remember your goals and why you started. When our AlphaBetty project sold out within a couple of days, it was very exciting but also slightly overwhelming. Suddenly I had many holders that had invested in the project and their eyes were all on me! It was so important that I didn’t put pressure on myself and thankfully, our holders are all incredibly supportive and believe in the long term future.

‘Don’t rush’ — this leads on from the first as particularly in the NFT space, time goes a lot quicker than in the mainstream world. As such, you can feel that you are not doing things quick enough to remain relevant in the space. But for the project to be successful in the long term, you do have to recognise that not everything can be done at such speed. For example, we currently have an AlphaBetty plushie in the pipeline, but obviously this takes time from the designing stage to end production. We must be patient.

‘Betting on the jockey, not the horse’ — People buy people. Going back to this quote that NFT influencer Gary Vaynerchuk once said. When he buys into a project, he invests in the person behind the project, not necessarily just the idea. It’s important to remember that.

‘Don’t give up’ — perseverance is key. It’s all about pushing through and tackling obstacles along the way to achieve your end goals. I had to remind myself of this during my publishing process. If you experience rejection, don’t get disheartened. I had to remember that the rejection didn’t mean my book wasn’t good, sometimes it’s just not the right fit, so keep plugging away!

‘Keep a balanced work/ home life balance’ — Don’t work yourself into the ground as it will just burn you out. Ensuring that you take that time out will give you that balance and renewed energy. You don’t want what you are doing to feel like a chore.

Shannon Giedieviells, Chief Creative Officer of Master Shot Studios, LLC

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Absolutely! In terms of making your idea a business, for example, you want to start a bakery:

Research the competitive landscape. What other bakeries are out there? What do they focus on? What does their menu look like?

Write a business plan. There are plenty of online templates out there to write a plan. It doesn’t have to be as robust as you think, but writing down a plan will help you and others see the vision and goals for your business.

Get your identity: Brand is not just a logo. Brand is your business values, morals, ethics, and way of doing business. Spend some time on this as it will reflect in your language, your marketing, your customer service, and pretty much every single area of your business. A good place to start is using Score.org’s brand worksheet.

Get your products or services in order: Focus on what you will sell and why it will help others.

Have a website: I’m a big stickler for this one because I believe everything stems from your online home-base. Your blogs, products, company information, videos, and more can all begin on your own site. It serves as a first impression for customers and a place where they can even purchase products or services, especially if you are an online-based business.

Apply to become a business: Research how businesses become formed in your state. Your state government website will have assets and information on how to form an LLC and corporations. Many local counties even have small business chapters that can help you through the process.

Research any licenses you may need: As for a food service, like a bakery, research any certifications or licenses you need to do business safely and in line with your state’s standards.

