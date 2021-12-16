Sysamone Phaphon and Vanessa Bird Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Sysamone Phaphon, CEO of KhuenPhu Vanessa Bird, The Aesthetic Consultant®️ Candice Georgiadis

Vanessa Bird, The Aesthetic Consultant®️. Sysamone Phaphon, CEO of KhuenPhu.

The cliche that we multi-task? That’s true. So when you’re first starting out as a woman you will be able to multi-task & wear many hats as you grow your company rather than relying on hiring in help.” — Vanessa Bird., The Aesthetic Consultant®️

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

The countdown to 2022 is nearing the end but marketing never stops. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis at the below contact options to get a refresh of your marketing strategy. Get ahead of your competition (or stay ahead) in 2022. Take a read of excerpts of two recent client interviews.

-

Sysamone Phaphon, CEO of KhuenPhu

Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

Champion early stage women founders. These women need the most guidance and support from people that have paved successful paths in the industry.

Create equitable programs that actually serve their purpose in supporting the marginalized versus creating one just to say your county has one. There are too many equitable programs that are not serving the real needs of their county. I’ve seen many licenses handed out to equity applicants however there is no follow through or real hands on support with the process to help an equity approved business applicant get to a stable starting point.

Create access for exposure that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. The cannabis events and conferences that are active in the industry discriminate against brands that are not backed by venture capital. These events charge ridiculous exhibitor or vendor fees. Not only are they pricing themselves out of the industry but they’re not inclusive for bootstrapped founders.

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

Sorry I only have two suggestions versus five for this answer. 😁

Know the history of cannabis prohibition so you understand why it’s important to create a brand or company in this space that also supports those affected by the war on drugs. There are too many brands or companies forming in this space because they want to be part of the green rush. They fail to learn or realize there are still states incarcerating people for possession of cannabis while other states are profiting.

Research the latest technology in the cannabis industry such as Nanoemulsion. Science research is continually evolving the industry products. We cannot evolve this industry and remove the negative stigmas if we are not continually advancing our products safely to showcase more of the science advancements and its benefits for general consumers.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Vanessa Bird, The Aesthetic Consultant®️

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You can succeed at this. Taking that first step is so difficult. It’s exhausting thinking of all the ‘worst case scenarios’ and ‘what ifs’, so much so they really do delay you making the leap and founding your own company. Believe you can succeed and focus on that. It took a lot of people giving me a much-needed pep talk to remind me that I can bring something to the table AND be successful.

You are better than you think. When you are good at what you do, your reputation grows as does your confidence. When I worked in sales I was at the top of my game, the best rep in the company and super-confident I could deliver. Yet when I started my own company doubt crept in. All of a sudden I worried that nobody would hire me or that they would be disappointed in the quality of services I offered, even though they were equal to if not better than the services I provided alongside every device sale I did as a sales rep. You eventually build back your confidence yet every now and then it pops back up, usually when you introduce a new service. Believe in yourself.

Taking a holiday may well be more stressful than going without. When I worked in sales I used to schedule in holidays around times when I was ahead of target. I thought that once I ran my own business I would be able to go away at the drop of a hat. Wow, how wrong was I? If anything I am less able to go away simply because the workload does not accommodate it, and when I am not working I am not earning. Based on those facts alone, holidays can really stress me out. I’ve since learned to make time for a holiday and force myself to switch off completely as nobody wants a burned out business consultant!

[...]

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis