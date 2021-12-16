Rajasthan's Favourite Mughal Tent Manufacturers
Mughal tents are exemplary of the rich Indian art form, majestic tents and selling them worldwide.JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirti Creations has been in the business of manufacturing tents for the past 15+ years. Their roots go back to Rajasthan and Jodhpur, which makes their products authentic and rich in details while being tailored to the customer’s needs. Their tents are delivered throughout the globe and praised for their dazzling and colossal design. Kirti Creations’ primary focus has been on designing and delivering wedding accommodation tents. The traditional edge that their tents carry has often been a centre of attraction in different cultural ceremonies.
Mughal Tents and why are they famous
Among other things that the Mughals brought with them, their tents were loved and adored all over India and subsequently the whole world. They carried the ottoman style of Central Asia and mixed them with Indian handicrafts to present a unique piece of accommodation whose designs stay unmatched even today. The Mughal Tent further has its own set of classifications.
They can be customized according to the size, theme, and type of event. Kirti Creations specializes in tailoring each order and making them as close to the buyer’s expectations and needs as humanly possible. Following are some of the Mughal Tents that they have specialized in over the years
Imperial Mughal Tents
Monolithic Mughal Tents
Party Mughal Tents
Romantic Mughal Tents
Colonial Mughal Tents
Royal Mughal Tents
Classic Mughal Tents
Each carries a sense of the ancient style of decoration and design that instantly familiarizes people with the rich Indian history of art and culture.
Wedding Mughal tents
Kirti Creations has been one of the chief suppliers of tents for weddings. Whether it is within the boundaries of India or to a far-off place overseas, their products have reached numerous wedding destinations and added a touch of royalty and elegance to the party. A Mughal Tent is distinctly recognized by its triangular top that is usually made of colours of a lighter shade. Mughal tents are probably one of the most famous Indian Tents.
Being inside one of our Mughal Tents gives people a feeling of grandeur and astonishment. Their tents go through rigorous quality checks to ensure that every nook and corner receives the finesse they promise to deliver. Their Royal Mughal Tents and Handcrafted Mughal Tents certainly establish a status of class and taste at wedding ceremonies of any cultural background.
In the old times, Mughals created a sort of colony where they put up tents for temporary residence. The area around the king’s Tent, also known as the Imperial Palace, was highly adorned and distinguished by the most prestigious and enticing artwork. These artworks became less lavish with the ranks. Today, customers can get Mughal Tents of artworks of the most intricate and lavish styles similar to ones of the Mughal kings, anywhere in the world.
What makes Mughal Tent special
Kirti Creations is a recognized name when it comes to ceremonial tents. For parties big or small, suave or colourful, their tents have satisfied customers and added the necessary spark to ceremonies and parties all over the world. Their native workers carry the authentic sense of detailing and design that sets them apart from the rest.
Their tents are made of materials that are fit to survive all weather conditions. Beach parties, ceremonies, or camping, Mughal tents find their way to all sorts of occasions.
Kirti Creations has helped successfully and beautifully operate weddings. Whether it is a pre or post-wedding ceremony, their Mughal Tents fit the aura of a party lavishly. They are pioneers in what they do, and all their products are manufactured as per international standards. They also keep the trends and styles in check and keep modifying our product range along with it.
Their customers can choose from a wide array of premium designs, and Indian artwork made using the best raw materials, modern techniques, and equipment and are handled by a team of modern and native workers. This method helps them bring together the best of both worlds.
Kirti Creations deals in a plethora of other ceremonies besides wedding parties also. Below is a list of occasions and locations their tents have made their presence in;
Resorts
Hotels
Camping
Birthday parties
Restaurants
Residential purposes
Religious events
In their 15 years of operation, they have sold thousands of products and made strong relationships with numerous clients. Tents are now a sine qua non in any outdoor ceremony, especially a wedding ceremony. Kirti Creations not only delivers exceptional products, but their customer service also stays with the customer from the beginning till the product is delivered. They periodically inform their customers of the status of the orders and ensure efficient and timely delivery. They use trusted delivery partners like FedEx and DHL for seamless shipping within India as well as all across the globe.
