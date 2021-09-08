Indian Tent to Turn Up The Extravaganza of the Events | Indian Tent Launching worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Tent is among the top Indian Tents manufacturers in the world, and they are now in your city. With their lavish catalogue of visually delightful and high-quality tents, tents from IndiaTent add an extra dash of luxury to your events by making them authentic and aesthetically pleasing. The company originates from Jodhpur, India.
Indian Tent major clientele is spread across the USA, Canada, Europe (UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, to mention a few), and the Middle East countries (UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain). Presently, they are in the process of launching worldwide, in every major city possible.
The Indian Tent team employs the finest craftsmen in Jodhpur and the country to create handmade and visually pleasing tents to grace your occasion.
Why go for stylish Handmade Tents?
Tents have been the perfect choice since time immemorial, and now the handmade tent business is booming. All adventurers and travellers love tents. They are perfect for people who take a break from their busy schedule to go towards nature.
Organizing outdoor events might be hard. However, with tents, everything becomes easier since they are easy to install and remove, thus, eliminating a major concern. There are many other reasons why handmade tents are becoming increasingly popular:
Easy installation process: Handmade Tents are easy to install and remove as per convenience. One does not need to depend on professional tent owners for this; they can do it themselves.
They look stunning: Handmade Tents are prepared with a lot of hard work. Different varieties of artwork and embroidery go into preparing an aesthetic tent. These tents definitely bring out the zeal in any event. While they can be used for regular camping adventures, people also use them for events such as weddings.
They are multipurpose: The Handmade Tents have various uses since they come in various sizes. They can be used for birthdays, children’s events, trekking, and even elegant events such as weddings and anniversaries. These tents are made to withstand any kind of rough weather and can be mounted on any terrain.
Long life: Handmade Tents made with the highest quality material come in different shapes and sizes. They are a perfect blend of polyester and cotton, which makes them light. These high-quality materials ensure that the tents have a long life.
Easy storage: Indian Tents are easy to install and remove. Since they are created with light, breathable materials, they are also easy to store in any part of the house without taking up too much space.
Hand-crafted Authentic Quality Tents
IndiaTent is renowned for creating tents meant for all sorts of luxurious ceremonies such as weddings, retreats, camping, and so on. They also cater to events, big or small, where IndianTent supplies a variety of accessories such as lanterns, tables, chairs, and rugs carrying royal designs to
Is it worth buying Handmade Tents?
It totally depends on how often one has events or goes travelling. Travellers seeking nature breaks frequently could buy a tent. Occasional travellers are suggested to rent a handmade tent since buying them can be a very expensive ordeal. Handmade tents may be expensive because of their high-quality materials and aesthetic design but they also add glamour and elegance to any event.
Why should the Indian Tent launch interest you
IndiaTent is renowned for being an exquisite supplier and exporter of authentic tents. They provide prompt services which are tailored to the needs of their clients. From taking care of meticulous details to ensuring eco-friendly work ethics to offset their carbon footprint from the environment, they are a highly trusted brand with values centered on customer satisfaction.
Indian Tent has over 20 assorted tents on their catalogue including wedding tents, maharaja tents, Arabian tents, Ottoman tents, Mughal tents, children’s tents, to mention a few.
Created painstakingly with premium quality prints, tents from Indian Tent are meant to withstand any kind of weather. Hence, they guarantee that their tents will stand strong no matter where in the world one is celebrating their occasion.
Customers are attracted to their tents since they can be pitched on any terrain or surface, whether amidst a green lawn or a beach. The best part? Their tents can be erected and removed easily with minimum effort. Indian Tent also has dedicated teams in every city and is delighted to go the extra mile to make your event as comfortable as possible. They are also known as the finest Indian tent suppliers and exporters.
Indian Tent provides excellent customer support round the clock since they are a global company. They also provide prompt after-sales service, delights contributed to customers delight. Buyers are sure to be 100% satisfied with their service and commitment to making your events a joyous one.
Are you as excited about their worldwide expansion as we are? Let us know!
