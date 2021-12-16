Shares fall on increased selling force, declining liquidity

VIETNAM, December 16 -

Việt Nam Rubber Group (GVR) workers collect milk latex. The company's shares (GVR) lost 1.05 per cent yesterday. Photo vnrubbergroup.com

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese markets extended losses on Wednesday on increased selling pressure and decreased liquidity.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index edged down 0.04 per cent to end at 1,475.50 points.

It had edged down 0.01 per cent to end Tuesday at 1,476.02 points.

The market's breadth was negative with 197 gainers and 264 losers.

Liquidity declined compared to the previous session with 906 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.12 billion).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 0.20 per cent, to end at 1,519.42 points. Sixteen out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket posted gains, while 12 decreased.

In the VN-30 basket, Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) rose by 3 per cent and was the largest gainer, reaching VNĐ52,000 per share. Masan Group (MSN) also gained nearly 3 per cent. Novaland (NVL) also rose nearly 2 per cent at the end of the session.

On the downside, PVPower (POW) dropped 3 per cent, PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) also dropped 0.5 per cent. Vingroup (VIC), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), VPBank (VPB) and The Việt Nam Rubber Group (GVR) fell more than 1 per cent.

Steel stocks suffered strong selling pressure with Nam Kim Group (NKG) ended the session at the lowest price of the day, up slightly by 0.4 per cent compared to the reference. In the morning session, Hoa Sen Group (HSG) still gained but in the afternoon session, it closed down 0.3 per cent compared to the previous session. Hoà Phát Group (HPG) significantly cooled down compared to the morning session. Other steel stocks like Thái Nguyên Iron And Steel JSC (TIS), SMC Trading Investment Joint Stock Company (SMC), Tiến Lên Steel Group Joint Stock Company (TLH), Viet Nam Steel Corporation (TVN) and Pomina Steel Corporation (POM) all declined.

Seventeen out of 25 sector indices on the stock market posted losses, including securities, oil and gas, construction, retail, seafood production, insurance, wholesale and agriculture.

On the other side, gainers were IT, real estate, banking, healthcare, food and beverage, rubber production, construction materials and logistics.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 0.22 per cent, to end Wednesday 453.70 points.

On Tuesday, it had lost 0.63 per cent to end at 454.68 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ3 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 112.8 million shares. — VNS