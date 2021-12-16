Submit Release
International industrial machinery expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 16 -  

The 2021 Vinamac Expo being held at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City until December 18. — Photo Hoàng Mạnh

HCM CITY — Some 200 exhibitors are displaying their products at the Việt Nam International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery Equipment, Technology and Products (VINAMAC Expo) that opened in HCM City yesterday (December 15).

They include Vietnamese, Czech, German, Russian, Swiss, South Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, Southeast Asian firms and others from countries with a presence in Việt Nam.

The exhibition, with the theme ‘Moving forward together,’ features more than 300 booths showcasing industrial machinery, materials and products, and automation, metallurgy and metalworking technologies.

One of the highlights of the expo is the ‘Common house’ where businesses involved in the HCM City’s key industrial sectors, mechanical engineering and automation, rubber and plastics, and food and foodstuff processing, are showcasing the city’s ‘typical industrial products.’

The expo will also include a seminar on ‘Safe adaptation - Economic recovery after the pandemic towards green development and suitable for circular economy,’ a business forum on control and automation, a welding competition, business matching, and technology and product introduction.

According to the organisers, the event aims to enhance trade promotion and co-operation between local and foreign businesses in the machinery equipment sector.

Organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC in collaboration with the HCM City Association of Mechanical-Electrical Enterprises, HCM City Automation Association, Việt Nam - ASAEN Association for Economic Cooperation Development, and other industry groups and organisations, the exhibition at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until December 18. — VNS

 

 

