Attorney Cassandra Goodrum Enters the Race for Illinois' 1st Congressional District
Candidate Set to Usher in a Fresh Constituent Centered Era
I see first hand the need for universal healthcare, affordable child care and student debt relief. That is why I am running; to help implement some of the changes that would improve lives..”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional District Attorney Goodrum will announce her candidacy on December 18, 2021, at a kick-off event from 2-4 P.M. , at Studio 2226, located at 2226 E 71st Street. This is a fundraiser with a recommended donation of $50.00, however all amounts are welcome.
— Cassandra Goodrum
Attorney Goodrum, a dedicated citizen and lifelong resident of Chicago, is entering this congressional race in an effort to bring economic, educational and health care equity to the 1st congressional district of Illinois.
Educated locally in both public and parochial schools, and as a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law, Goodrum is well equipped to handle the rigor involved with this position. She has the civility and communicativeness to represent our population in a manner that deserves respect.
After a stint in the Cook County State's Attorney’s Office as an ASA, she operated a private practice for 20 years and has been a professor at Chicago State University in the Department of Criminal Justice, Philosophy and Political Science for the last ten years. Goodrum’s goal is to engage, educate and empower the electorate to demand and receive the services, opportunities and resources necessary to live in safe, stable, self-sufficient communities. Having learned all about the wrongfully incarcerated, and students going to jail for high school antics, Attorney Goodrum encourages her students to reimagine our criminal justice system in an effort to prepare them to take on this mantle of change our country needs.
With a steadfast spirit for peace and equality, Goodrum has been a constant voice for change. She says, "We have collected enough negative “mores” over the last 30 years. It is time for the 1st district to collect on the “mores” that matter; more equitable healthcare, more equitable education, more equitable job opportunities, More affordable housing, and a more equitable criminal justice system."
Let's all join in an effort to support and elect Attorney Goodrum for the 1st Congressional District of Illinois. Gather with us on December 18, 2021 from 2-4pm at her inaugural fundraiser. We will see you at Studio 2226, located at 2226 E 71st Street.
It's going to be a powerful event, bring a friend and share this news.
