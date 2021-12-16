Somerville Man Charged in 2015 Murder

HICKORY VALLEY – A six-year joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Somerville man, charged with killing another man in rural Hardeman County.

At the request of former 25th District Attorney General Michael Dunavant, on November 23, 2015, TBI special agents responded to the 3000 block of Somerville Road in Hickory Valley after a motorist saw a person lying in a field just off the roadway and called 911. The individual was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified as Guy Williamson (DOB: 2/17/70) of Somerville. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Michael Hobson (DOB: 12/17/92) of Somerville as the individual responsible.

After consulting with current 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, yesterday, an arrest warrant was issued for Hobson charging him with First Degree Murder. Today, Hobson, who is currently jailed on an unrelated charge, was served and booked into the Tipton County Jail on the new count. His bond is set at $500,000.