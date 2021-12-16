FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 15, 2021

I-15 to close at Tropical Pkwy for overnight work

Closure will follow previous traffic detours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – I-15 will be closed in both directions at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas starting Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 PM until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 5 AM. The closure is necessary for continued work on the $100 million I-15/215 interchange.

Northbound traffic on I-15 will be routed on and off the roadway via the ramps at Tropical Parkway. Tropical will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto westbound 215 Beltway, to Lamb Boulevard, to eastbound 215, and back onto south I-15.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.