CoffeeTree Group expands to Marceline, investing $100,000 and creating 50 new jobs

Professional technology services company CoffeeTree Group announced today it will establish a new technical delivery center in Marceline, investing $100,000 and creating 50 new jobs. The new location will enable the company to accommodate its growth while meeting increasing demand for its services.

“My administration has made it a top priority to prepare our workforce for jobs across all sectors, including technology and professional services,” said Governor Mike Parson. “CoffeeTree Group’s expansion is another example of innovative companies choosing Missouri for our top talent and prime business climate. Its presence in Marceline will provide quality jobs for Missourians in the area, and I look forward to CoffeeTree Group’s continued growth in our state.”

Michigan-based CoffeeTree Group specializes in technology advising and provides a wide range of business solutions for their clients. For its new location, the company ultimately decided to purchase an existing building in Marceline to expand client services. When complete, the technical delivery center will operate 24 hours a day to provide quality IT advising at competitive rates.

“The opening of CoffeeTree Group’s new Marceline, Missouri, Technical Delivery Center is an important step in realizing our future growth goals, as well as fulfilling our commitment to create American careers and compete in the global professional services market,” said Eric Rodman, CoffeeTree Group Chief Sales Officer. “Once fully operational, our new Delivery Center is expected to generate annual revenues near $10 million.”

“With many new projects currently in progress, the CoffeeTree Group’s presence here on Main Street USA is the linchpin of a renaissance currently underway in Marceline,” said Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon. “We are enthusiastic about their planned investment and contributions through the rehabilitation of an older existing building and job growth in the area that will not only benefit Marceline, but the surrounding communities as well.”

“Our state’s pro-growth business climate is why employers of all shapes and sizes are choosing to invest in Missouri communities,” said Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost. “We welcome CoffeeTree Group to Missouri and look forward to their success. Our mission is to help create opportunities for Missourians to prosper, and that’s what this company’s expansion in Marceline will do.”

For this expansion, CoffeeTree Group used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About CoffeeTree Group

As a streamlined, courteous and loyal provider of IT solutions, CoffeeTree Group’s commitment to relationships is what makes the company different. Since 2016, CoffeeTree Group’s goal has been to get clients out of the swamp of value leakage and transform their IT services into the very best that they can be. CoffeeTree Group continues to build relationships by focusing on the key areas of technology and business advisory services, information technology services, business enablement services, transformation services and store services.

For more information about CoffeeTree Group, visit coffeetreegroup.com.