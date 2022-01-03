Sydney’s Top Skin Specialists Announce The Unspoken Safest Methods For Summer Tanning

Quayside Specialist's logo Specialist Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Dr Leo Kim Specialist Dermatologist Dr Burcu Kim Specialist Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Dr Leo Kim

THE DERMATOLOGIST-APPROVED, SAFEST WAYS TO ACHIEVE THE ‘SUMMER GLOW’ MANY OF US DESPERATELY SEEK THROUGHOUT THE YEAR HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

The short answer is that there is no safe way to tan.” — Dr Leo Kim

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Skin cancer in Australia has been a hidden pandemic- Until now, Australia has been the “sunburnt country” and the “skin cancer capital”- Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world – the statistics are traumatising.- 2 out of 3 Australians will get some form of skin cancer before the age of 70.- It has been estimated 2,000 Australians will die from skin cancer yearly.- The diagnosis of skin cancer in Australia has cost the health system over $1 billion annually.The sun is, and always has been, a solid part of our identity and engrained from within us before we’re even born. Most Australians were fortunate enough to grow up participating in outdoor sporting activities, socialising with family and friends through ‘boozing’ in the sun at summer barbeques, or even right by the beach.This is, and always will be a big part of Australian culture and lifestyle…Tanning isn't something that was once widespread in Australia. Living in Australia, we have always been blessed with powerful UV rays, as we know. Is this, however, really a blessing? Each year, around 2,000 Australians will die from untreated skin cancer.It can be questionable how this tanning beauty desire has grown exponentially over the years to become a trend. However, multiple survey results have shown that people with a natural medium-rich tan appeared “healthier” and “most attractive”, in comparison to the fair-skinned, pale models.So, it’s no surprise that tanning has taken an influence on people’s sun safe decisions and a complete surge in the beauty sector.Specialist Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr Leo Kim, and Specialist Dermatologist, Dr Burcu Kim from Quayside Specialists , one of Sydney’s top specialist medical practices comprised of Dermatologists and Plastic Surgeons, today unveiled what has become a global beauty trend. Doctors revealed the unspoken truth about sun tanning and encourage the safest ways Australians can tan this coming summer."The short answer is that there is no safe way to tan", says Dr Leo Kim.For many people, sunburn is an accidental occurrence. We can spend an entire day in the sun and not even realise we’ve been burnt. Some of the only times we may notice is if our skin turns red and, in some cases, even starts to peel.Our blood vessels dilate to bring immune cells to the surface in an attempt to clean up any damage that may have been done. This stress on the skin causes the redness, swelling and inflammation we associate with a sunburn.The sunburn will eventually heal, but some of the surviving cells will have mutations that escape repair. Yes, developing a suntan or burn is a response to DNA structure damage.With this said, skin damage is not limited to a visible, red or peeling sunburn.When we undergo excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, it can cause short-term effects to the skin like sun damage and long-term effects like skin cancer. This also includes dangerous, and sometimes fatal, melanomas.Each time the skin is exposed to UV radiation, the risk of developing some type of skin cancer is drastically increased. The skin does not have to look burnt to increase the risk. Sunburn can become damaged in as little as 10 minutes.Many people are unaware of underlying skin cancer and, if left untreated, these patients are posing the risk of the disease spreading to other parts of the body.Unfortunately, many skin cancer patients were not aware of the skin cancer, whereby, the skin cancer progressed to another stage and became near-fatal or fatal.Skin cancer is a costly burden on the Australian healthcare system, costing more than $1 billion each year, according to several sources. We have the power to change this.When going out in the sun, always bring along a broad-brimmed hat, and apply sunscreen (SPF 50 or above) every morning as a precaution. This includes kids! Dr Kim elaborates...“Our kids, their dad's a plastic surgeon and their mum's a dermatologist. They always have a broad-brimmed hat and we always try to cover them, head-to-toe. Even when they're swimming; we're the crazy parents, chasing up and with a bottle of sunscreen because we know what happens.”And, if anyone still want to achieve a healthy, safe summer tan, Dr Leo Kim advises...“Go get a spray [tan]. That's safe; provided that you're doing it with an accredited practitioner and they're using safe material,”Sun tanning greatly increases the risk of developing skin cancer. And, contrary to popular belief, people who tan in short amounts of time, like rotisserie chickens, are not protected from sun damage.Dr Leo Kim also stresses, “It's not just about [skin] cancer, it [the sun] ages you. The sun ages you like an old smoker. So if you have a shred of care about your aesthetic appearance and beauty, and want to look youthful, you need to avoid the sun like the plague.”The bottom line is having all Australians know the only way we can change the shocking statistics is through being sun safe and aware of the consequences.Ultimately, the safest way to tan is through a sunless tan.About Quayside SpecialistsFounded by leading Sydney Plastic Surgeon Dr Leo Kim, and Dermatologist Dr Burcu Kim, Quayside Specialists is Sydney’s unique specialist medical group practice of Dermatologists and Plastic Surgeons.Our main focus is to listen to our patient’s needs and to take a holistic approach towards achieving natural, effortless-looking results. We work closely with all patients from consultation to treatment in tailoring individualised treatments to get the best results. We offer surgical solutions to help ensure patients achieve their desired results, along with skin cancer treatment and specialist dermatologist treatments.Every patient can trust that our friendly, passionate team will provide honest answers that they can rely on. We won’t just recommend procedures we can deliver unless it’s right for them, and we won’t waste their time if a particular treatment is impractical or unlikely to work.

