(Subscription required) The California Bar has told two powerful lawmakers its board will consider shutting down a working group that has been exploring ways to improve access for justice for low-income Californians. But the sharply worded letter also implied the Legislature has failed to address these same problems.
You just read:
Bar might stop its study of law firm management changes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.