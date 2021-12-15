Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,435 in the last 365 days.

Bar might stop its study of law firm management changes

(Subscription required) The California Bar has told two powerful lawmakers its board will consider shutting down a working group that has been exploring ways to improve access for justice for low-income Californians. But the sharply worded letter also implied the Legislature has failed to address these same problems.

You just read:

Bar might stop its study of law firm management changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.