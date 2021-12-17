President Obama sings high praise for Taking it to the Streets
The status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes.
“Our non-profit is honored to have been recognized by President Obama in our efforts to take on the challenges of those suffering from poverty.””OAKLAND, CA, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
— Rene Boisvert, Founder - Taking it to the Streets
Taking it to the Streets New Homeless Housing Model:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think... Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact.
Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Having caught the attention of President Obama, he offered the following kudos:
“With gratitude, I want to applaud your launching of Taking it to the Streets. With our government’s ongoing financial challenges, the implementation of new, creative means of raising revenues for our fellow countrymen in need is of paramount importance.”
- Barack Obama
Taking it to the Streets is proud to have been recognized in such high esteem.
