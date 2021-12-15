Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:38 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Lavonte McCloud, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31 year-old Christian Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.