Lewiston Culinary Class Set to Sharpen Workforce Skills

Photo caption: Pastry Instructor Rebecca Levesque shows off dinner rolls before getting them ready for a meal at Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s Restaurant, The Green Ladle.

A hands-on culinary training program can provide the recipe for adults looking for a successful transition to restaurant careers.

The Culinary Training with Kitchen Manager ServSafe Training is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17 at the Green Ladle in Lewiston. Chef Dan Caron of the Green Ladle said it is the second one offered to help restaurants and food service establishments in need of skilled workers. It will be free for eligible participants.

The program is being funded through federal job training funds as well as the Green Ladle’s “Community Serving Community” food truck. The Green Ladle is the culinary arts program for Lewiston Regional Technical Center.

During the previous training that ended on Nov. 17, representatives of seven local restaurants met with students to recruit them.

“It was really quite amazing,” Caron said.

He said of the 11 students in that session, seven had already been hired for jobs before the end of the training.

Students in the new session will learn about basic kitchen safety, knife skills and baking in the five-week class. The class will run Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

“It’s a win-win situation for the student,” Caron said. “This is a good way to get into the culinary field and to support our local restaurants and other food service establishments.”

In order to enroll, interested students must sign up to attend an informational session that is scheduled for December 16th. CASAS testing is also required. At the end of the training, students will receive a certificate of completion, will take the ServSafe manager exam, and will have the opportunity to meet with local employers.

The class is a partnership between the Green Ladle, Lewiston Adult Education, Eastern Maine Development Corporation/Community Concepts, Inc. with the support of the Lewiston-Auburn culinary community, including Bates College, DaVinci’s Italian Eatery, Fish Bones Grill, Gippers Sports Grill, and Campus Cuisine. Additional partners may join the program before the January start, Caron said.

To register for the informational session and to schedule testing, contact Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141.