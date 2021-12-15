ACTEM Honors Amanda Nguyen with ACHIEVE Award

Amanda Nguyen, the Program Director for the Centers of Innovation at Thomas College has been recognized by the Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM) with their ACHIEVE award.

ACTEM’s ACHIEVE Award recognizes professionals who effectively apply available technology now. They move forward utilizing current best practices and cutting edge approaches. They see students as real people by activating student voice and choice in education. They teach through relationships- inspiring, encouraging, and nurturing. These professionals also recognize that further change is necessary, but understand that it is a process for all stakeholders. They realize that teacher and student empowerment is the key element to technology integration. ACHIEVE Educators expect success and motivate through awareness and access to information.

At Thomas College, Amanda has the opportunity to connect with students and educators across the state through various programs (such as the college’s virtual Thomas Cup) — but has also embraced a new opportunity to lead innovative projects designed to increase the employability of Thomas students, as well as the career aspirations of future students. One colleague said, “Amanda has reimagined our whole professional and career development experience. Students have opportunities to tackle real world problems, work with employers, and build strong resumes for the future. She is doing this by working with colleagues across departments and with employer partners across the State. Her work really exemplifies what is possible at Thomas College.”

Additionally, Amanda has served on the ACTEM Conference Committee and is excited to co-chair the committee in the coming year. She also serves as an ISTE Community Leader, and enjoys the opportunity to collaborate with educators across Maine (and the globe) to support learning and teaching with technology.

At a small gathering at Thomas College in early November, the ACHIEVE Award Committee Co-chairs, Jamie Ela and Deb White, along with Executive Director Gary Lanoie and ACTEM President Will Backman, presented Amanda with the award. Bette Manchester and Jim Moulton, along with several of Amanda’s colleagues from Thomas, were able to join the celebration as well.

At the event, Thomas College President Laurie Lachance, said: “We’re so proud of the work that you do. You’ve worked with everyone in this room, and you’ve set a new standard for us, and are taking us to a level that we’ve only dreamed of. Thank you for your work – very well deserved.”

ACTEM’s ACHIEVE winners receive a personal cash award of $2,000 along with a $1,000 gift certificate to be used by their school for technology related purchases. They are also awarded the Making IT Happen award from ISTE. The Making IT Happen award honors outstanding educators and leaders who demonstrate extraordinary commitment, leadership, courage and persistence in improving digital learning opportunities for students.