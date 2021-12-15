Dec. 15 - Severe Winds, Weather Predicted for Iowa; Power Outages Anticipated

The IUB continues to monitor the expected severe weather across the state today. The National Weather Service has elevated its severe weather risk to moderate (level 4 of 5) with the main threats being widespread damaging winds and increased potential for tornadoes, with wind gusts of 75+ mph. The storm is predicted to be most severe from 3 to 4 p.m., moving west to east and sustaining until 8 to 9 p.m. Damage to trees and electric lines with power outages is anticipated. Read more including high wind safety rules on the NWS website and see vehicle load and travel restrictions and bridge closure information from the Iowa DOT. For storm safety and outage tips, visit MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, and the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives.

The NWS as of Wednesday morning states this is a potential life threatening situation and cautions Iowans to adhere to warnings with urgency. A future radar model shows the storm front entering the state at 3 p.m., reaching I-35 corridor by 5 to 6 p.m, with the peak time in the Des Moines metro at 4 to 6 p.m. The storm should move to the Waterloo area by 7 to 8 p.m. and then exit the state. According to the NWS, this is just one model and times could vary one to two hours. This afternoon and evening from 3 to 8 p.m. is the forecasted period of most concern throughout central Iowa.

The storm is expected to deliver damage to trees and power lines, and motorists (especially high-profile vehicles) are cautioned to watch for large unanchored objects becoming projectiles and to avoid travel if possible. Colder weather is expected to move into Iowa behind this system, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s tomorrow.