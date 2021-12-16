Pawthereum and Schrodinger Token Come Together to Help Save Cats with Cat Town
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum continues its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” campaign with a $15,000 donation to Cat Town, in Oakland, CA. The animal welfare focused crypto project has donated $70,000 since December 14, 2021, as part of its December campaign, and over $300,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. Pawthereum was joined in this donation by Schrodinger Token, who added an additional $10,000.
Cat Town is a cat rescue organization in Oakland, CA, that focuses on cats considered “unadoptable” in the traditional rescue model, such as elderly, frightened, stressed, and sick or injured cats. Cat Town started in 2011 as a small foster organization and has grown since then with the launch of a cat cafe in 2014 and the expansion of its adoption center in 2017. Their approach has helped reduce the euthanasia rate for cats at the local municipal shelter by more than 70%.
"Cat Town's work is primarily funded through individual donations from people who believe in our cause. A challenge match will really stretch our donors, and will go a long way toward helping us support at-risk shelter cats. We're grateful to Pawthereum and Schrodinger Token for bringing the philanthropic side of the crypto community to Cat Town, and look forward to sharing even more stories of the cats helped through this generous donation," said Quinn White, Development Director for Cat Town.
This is Pawthereum’s third donation in three days as part of their current donation campaign.
“Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world. When crypto communities come together, anything is possible,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “We believe cryptocurrency has massive untapped potential to transform charitable giving for the better. We want to be a leader in that effort and bringing projects together for the greater good is an important part of our mission.”
Schrodinger Token is a community-driven cat themed cryptocurrency project inspired by several Elon Musk tweets.
“Pawthereum is proud to partner with the Schrodinger token this ‘pawliday’ season to jointly support and donate to Cat Town in Oakland, California. As a fellow cat-centric coin, we’ve wanted to work with the Dinger community for some time. At Pawthereum we believe crypto can be a strong force for good in the world (especially for our furry friends), so we want to say a huge thank you to the Dinger team for stepping up and helping make this vision a brighter reality. By joining forces we’re going to help many more cats find forever homes to cozy up in and stay warm and snuggly this winter,” said Myk, a community developer for the Pawthereum project.
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world, donating $349,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
