Europeans and Arabs Travel with their Falcons to Saudi Arabia to Participate in King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival (KAFF) 2021 witnessed wide international participation in the Melwah competition, to which the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) dedicated special rounds for international participants, who are united by the passion and hobby of falcons and their racings.
According to the Saudi Falcons Club, falcons coming from GCC countries and Europe registered to participate in the Melwah competition. Falconers traveled with their falcons to the Kingdom, coming from Bahrain, the Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, UK, Spain, Italy, Poland, Ireland, Syria, and Afghanistan.
Among the participants in the festival is the Polish veterinarian and falconer Milada Charlotte, who is visiting Riyadh for the first time. She expressed her happiness for participating in KAFF 2021, which is organized by SFC at its grounds in Malham, north of Riyadh until December 16.
The Polish falconer indicated that her beginning with falconry was due to her career and interest in animals. She bought her first falcon in 2013, and it was Sakar falcon. A year later, she bought (Shehana) and began to breed 15 falcons per year.
She explained that she had heard about KAFF, and knew the possibility of women's participation, which meant a lot to her. She decided to participate without hesitation, which was her first time and competed with two falcons.
Many GCC falconers are participating in the festival, especially from Bahrain. Al-Hajri family is participating with about 55 falcons in Melwah competition, and they have achieved advanced positions. They were able to reach the finale which begins on Monday and ends on Thursday, where King Abdulaziz Cup is awarded to the first place.
Today, KAFF witnessed the participation of the Syrian falconer Juma bin Qassim Al-Ahwal, as his sons led their falcons, while he waved for their participating falcons. His falcon "Aneed" participated in Sakar Falcon Farkh for international owners category, and his falcons "Qaisar", "Najm" and "Sahm" participated In a Sakar Qarnas international owners category.
abdulrahman alabsi
