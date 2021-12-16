AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top 5 Influential Universities & Colleges in Each State
GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty of higher education in the United States is that each state features excellent colleges and universities. No matter which state they call home, students have access to standout schools nearby.
But which colleges and universities are the best in each state?
Now, AcademicInfluence.com spotlights the leading colleges and universities offering four-year degrees in each of America’s 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico:
Most Influential Universities and Colleges in Each State
“Students look to in-state education because their home state’s schools continue to offer tuition discounts for residents, which is often substantial,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “Staying in-state also allows students to maintain closer ties to family and friends, keep connected to familiar places and locations, and attend a recognizable school, one they may have grown up hearing about.”
For this ranking, which covers 256 schools, each state’s entry contains its top five colleges and universities. The #1 schools:
Alabama — University of Alabama
Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks
Arizona — University of Arizona
Arkansas — University of Arkansas
California — Stanford University
Colorado — University of Denver
Connecticut — Yale University
Delaware — University of Delaware
District of Columbia — Georgetown University
Florida — University of Florida
Georgia — Emory University
Hawaii — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Idaho — University of Idaho
Illinois — University of Chicago
Indiana — University of Notre Dame
Iowa — University of Iowa
Kansas — University of Kansas
Kentucky — University of Kentucky
Louisiana — Tulane University
Maine — Bowdoin College
Maryland — Johns Hopkins University
Massachusetts — Harvard University
Michigan — University of Michigan
Minnesota — University of Minnesota
Mississippi — University of Mississippi
Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis
Montana — University of Montana
Nebraska — University of Nebraska–Lincoln
Nevada — University of Nevada, Las Vegas
New Hampshire — Dartmouth College
New Jersey — Princeton University
New Mexico — University of New Mexico
New York — Columbia University
North Carolina — Duke University
North Dakota — University of North Dakota
Ohio — Ohio State University
Oklahoma — University of Tulsa
Oregon — Reed College
Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico — University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus
Rhode Island — Brown University
South Carolina — Clemson University
South Dakota — University of South Dakota
Tennessee — Vanderbilt University
Texas — University of Texas at Austin
Utah — Brigham Young University
Vermont — Middlebury College
Virginia — University of Virginia
Washington — University of Washington
West Virginia — West Virginia University
Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin–Madison
Wyoming — University of Wyoming
To see the schools ranked #2 through #5 for each state, visit the link above. For all college and university rankings within a state, visit the individual state links found on that page.
Why trust the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com? Advanced machine learning technology—which avoids the subjectivity of other ranking sites and delivers a more objective measurement of excellence. The innovative, proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine scours the web’s top data repositories to map and measure a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now have access to superior, trustworthy rankings generated in a way that resists subjectivity, gaming, and manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.
AcademicInfluence.com includes other tools and resources for students:
• Custom College Rankings—create custom school rankings through multiple filter criteria personalized to a student’s needs
• College Admissions Consultants Directory—visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school
• Desirability Index—show the degree to which students choose one school over another
• College Strategist—find a student’s optimum target, safety, and reach schools
• Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.
