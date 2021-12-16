AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top 5 Influential Universities & Colleges in Each State

Looking for a state's top colleges & universities? AcademicInfluence.com reveals the most influential schools in each state for students to consider…

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty of higher education in the United States is that each state features excellent colleges and universities. No matter which state they call home, students have access to standout schools nearby.

But which colleges and universities are the best in each state?

Now, AcademicInfluence.com spotlights the leading colleges and universities offering four-year degrees in each of America’s 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico:

Most Influential Universities and Colleges in Each State

“Students look to in-state education because their home state’s schools continue to offer tuition discounts for residents, which is often substantial,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “Staying in-state also allows students to maintain closer ties to family and friends, keep connected to familiar places and locations, and attend a recognizable school, one they may have grown up hearing about.”

For this ranking, which covers 256 schools, each state’s entry contains its top five colleges and universities. The #1 schools:

Alabama — University of Alabama

Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks

Arizona — University of Arizona

Arkansas — University of Arkansas

California — Stanford University

Colorado — University of Denver

Connecticut — Yale University

Delaware — University of Delaware

District of Columbia — Georgetown University

Florida — University of Florida

Georgia — Emory University

Hawaii — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Idaho — University of Idaho

Illinois — University of Chicago

Indiana — University of Notre Dame

Iowa — University of Iowa

Kansas — University of Kansas

Kentucky — University of Kentucky

Louisiana — Tulane University

Maine — Bowdoin College

Maryland — Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts — Harvard University

Michigan — University of Michigan

Minnesota — University of Minnesota

Mississippi — University of Mississippi

Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis

Montana — University of Montana

Nebraska — University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Nevada — University of Nevada, Las Vegas

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

New Jersey — Princeton University

New Mexico — University of New Mexico

New York — Columbia University

North Carolina — Duke University

North Dakota — University of North Dakota

Ohio — Ohio State University

Oklahoma — University of Tulsa

Oregon — Reed College

Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico — University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus

Rhode Island — Brown University

South Carolina — Clemson University

South Dakota — University of South Dakota

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

Texas — University of Texas at Austin

Utah — Brigham Young University

Vermont — Middlebury College

Virginia — University of Virginia

Washington — University of Washington

West Virginia — West Virginia University

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin–Madison

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Why trust the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com? Advanced machine learning technology—which avoids the subjectivity of other ranking sites and delivers a more objective measurement of excellence. The innovative, proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine scours the web’s top data repositories to map and measure a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now have access to superior, trustworthy rankings generated in a way that resists subjectivity, gaming, and manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

AcademicInfluence.com includes other tools and resources for students:

• Custom College Rankings—create custom school rankings through multiple filter criteria personalized to a student’s needs

• College Admissions Consultants Directory—visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school

• Desirability Index—show the degree to which students choose one school over another

• College Strategist—find a student’s optimum target, safety, and reach schools

• Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts

