Zesty.io Raises $3M Pre-Series A to Lead Low-Code Composable DXP Movement

It’s time to bring one-click, low-code tools to the enterprise. Businesses are eager for flexibility and agility, not more convoluted code. Our mission is to bring that to them.” — Randy Apuzzo, CEO of Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) used by companies like Epic Games and Sony to launch and manage high traffic websites, closed a $3M pre-series A to fuel innovation and growth. The round was led by ClearVision Equity Partners who was joined by new investors Band of Angels, Cove Fund, and Tech Coast Angels as well as previous investors.

Zesty.io is a SaaS enterprise DXP for creating, managing and distributing digital experiences globally. Zesty.io is disrupting web content management by automating complicated architectures and business processes needed for mass consumer usage at scale when deploying marketing and ecommerce websites, mobile applications, signage, virtual games, and eventually content in the metaverse.

Zesty.io is unique in the market because it brings the developer and marketer flexibility found in small business web software to the enterprise market. Marketing projects are created rapidly on Zesty.io while still having workflows, security, and scale needed to deliver enterprise experiences. This is made possible through automation of labor and proprietary technology to power on-the-fly web page rendering and data delivery that responds to business user input.

With that, there is a vast opportunity to meet the growing needs of building multi-channel experiences at scale. The round closed in just shy of 75 days, speaking to the speed of Zesty.io as well as the excitement around the space.

In 2022 Zesty.io will be launching an App Marketplace while expanding more support, operations, and partner networks in EMEA and APAC.

“In the last 5 years we have been rigorously building our product and testing it with a handful of key enterprise brands, to the point where we’re now serving over 1 billion requests per month to users across the globe via websites, apps, video games, and more. Zesty.io is transcending to its next life cycle,” says founder Randy Apuzzo.

Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zesty.io, added “Our go-to-market strategy is key for 2022 as we’ll be using these funds to drive growth and product development to fill out our product offering. We’re strategically positioned to double our team by the end of 2022 and expand our global footprint. The whole team couldn’t be more excited.”

Zesty.io also plans to use the fundraise to fuel growth and adoption of a new integration marketplace. “It’s time to bring one-click, low-code tools to the enterprise,” says Apuzzo. “Businesses are eager for flexibility and agility, not more convoluted code. Our goal is to bring that to them, so they can integrate with virtually any other systems or software they use.”

Sabo added that the platform was “in a phenomenal position to satisfy the demand for content and technological fluidity.”

About Zesty.io

Zesty.io is a SaaS enterprise Digital Experience Platform for creating, managing and distributing consumer web experiences globally. Zesty.io is VC-funded and headquartered in San Diego, California.

