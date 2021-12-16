Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Announces New Vice President of Operations: Scott Gould
Scott Gould is Fourth Generation Retail Professional
My father has taught me everything I know about the retail industry. I was fortunate to combine my retail experience with online marketing skills to help increase NPI’s global reach.”BOCA RATON, FL, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, the patriarch, CEO, and Founder of Nutritional Products International, announced this week that his son, Scott, is the new vice president of operations for NPI.
— Scott Gould
“It makes you proud when your son is following in your footsteps,” Gould said. “Scott has done a phenomenal job as vice president of business development, which is why he has earned his promotion.”
In his previous position, Scott, a fourth-generation retail professional, was responsible for implementing marketing strategies that have helped grow NPI’s clients’ brands. Now, Scott will also oversee all the operations and departments in NPI.
“I am honored that my father has such faith in me,” Scott Gould said. “My father has taught me everything I know about the retail industry. I was fortunate to combine my retail experience with online marketing skills to help increase NPI’s global reach.”
In his time at NPI, a global brand management company, Scott has overseen creative social media campaigns and implemented innovative e-commerce strategies for NPI, including real-time warehouse inventory with merchant systems and managing successful advertising campaigns with budgets in the six figures.
“My combined skill set has enabled me to coordinate the efforts of the sales, marketing. and IT departments,” Scott said.
Mitch Gould said Scott has always developed innovative solutions to all different types of challenges.
“In his new role, Scott will be an integral part of growing NPI for the next decade,” Mitch Gould said.
Both Mitch and Scott work with health and wellness brands that want to launch products in the U.S. or expand their presence in America.
“Together, we have been quite a team,” Mitch added.
For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
