Florida Highway Patrol Reminds Drivers To Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over This Holiday Season

December 15, 2021

~ FHP Troopers will be out in full force Dec. 15 – Jan. 1 for National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement Campaign. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This holiday season, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (FLHSMV) division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is joining law enforcement agencies across the nation in the high-visibility enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The enforcement campaign runs from Dec. 15, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022, aiming to take impaired drivers off the roads.

Preliminary FLHSMV data shows that last December, 81 people lost their lives in a crash involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both on Florida roads. The issue isn’t just in Florida, though. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.

“The holiday season is always full of celebrations and excitement; however, every holiday season we see lives senselessly lost due to impaired drivers. Last year, 1,169 people were involved in an impaired-driving crash during the month of December in Florida,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Protecting someone else’s life – or even your own – is as simple as putting the keys down and calling a sober designated driver if you have been drinking. Let’s all give the gift of safety and make the last month of 2021 the safest yet.”

To help ensure your safety, FHP will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove impaired drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary Troopers will also volunteer to augment FHP during the holiday period. FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida helps to deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

“As you travel this holiday season to visit your friends and family, please remember to always consider your fellow citizen and obey the rules of the road,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “This year, FHP troopers will be on the lookout for impaired and aggressive drivers. Please celebrate the holiday responsibly and Arrive Alive.”

Impaired driving isn’t the only concern during the holiday season. FLHSMV offers the following safety tips to keep your holiday travels merry and bright:

Buckle up. Seat belts save lives, but only if worn correctly every time you are in a motor vehicle. In a crash, your seat belt keeps you behind the wheel where you can control the vehicle.

On long trips, make sure everyone in the vehicle remains buckled up at all times. Children often like to lay across the rear seat when sleeping and get out of their seatbelts, but children should always be in the proper child restraint while the vehicle is moving.

Dial *FHP (*347) to report impaired drivers, traffic crashes, stranded motorists, or dangerous traffic situations on Florida roadways. Call 911 immediately if you are experiencing or witnessing an emergency situation.

Move over for stopped emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, wreckers, and construction or maintenance vehicles that are displaying warning lights when it is safe to do so. If you cannot move over, slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

Check your vehicle, car seats, and vehicle-related equipment for recalls at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

