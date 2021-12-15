Mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake to close today at noon due to high winds

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 15, 2021 – The mile-long bridge that carries Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake will close today at noon due to anticipated high winds. This bridge is designed to move somewhat with strong winds, but today’s high wind warnings make traveling on the bridge hazardous.

Iowa Department of Transportation bridge crews are prepared to inspect the bridge for any ill effects of the winds prior to the bridge reopening to traffic. The bridge is anticipated to reopen on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

Iowa 415 mile-long bridge detour route

Motorists, especially those traveling in high-profile vehicles, are encouraged to find alternative routes during this high-wind event. Closure information will be posted on the 511 Traveler Information System. Digital message boards will also be placed at both ends of the bridge to warn motorists of potential closures.

During high-wind events motorists are reminded of these safety tips:

Be aware of the weather and the potential for changing conditions and adjust your travel to avoid inclement weather if possible.

Avoid bridges or other locations that are higher up that could put your vehicle in a position to experience high wind gusts more readily.

Keep your distance from other vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles, because the wind could suddenly blow them over or into your lane.

Keep your hands firmly on the wheel and expect the unexpected.

Avoid distractions and concentrate of the task of driving.

Slow down.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites), or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

