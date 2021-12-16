CallCabinet Announces Support of Dedicated Instance for Webex Calling with Seamless Cloud Integration
An AI-Driven Call Recording, Quality Assurance, Voice Analytics & Compliance Solution
Utilizing Cisco IaaS, Atmos Now Provides Recording in the Cisco Data Center
The integration enables CallCabinet to align with Cisco’s Cloud Enablement strategy while providing the same service levels that Cisco customers demand.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the premiere cloud-native compliance call recording and AI-analytics provider, today announced its integration with Dedicated Instance for Webex Calling. Dedicated Instance brings the popular features and integrations of Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager telephone system, which has been vastly deployed worldwide, to Webex Calling users in a dedicated cloud service. What’s exciting about CallCabinet’s Atmos integration is that it 100% resides in the Cisco data center, not requiring any hardware, software or services by the Cisco partner or on the customer's premises. CallCabinet is one of the first to adopt Cisco’s IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), which deploys CallCabinet’s technology and infrastructure within the Cisco data center, where Dedicated Instance resides. All connections between Dedicated Instance and CallCabinet’s Atmos platform are provided in the cloud, making it highly secure, faster and resilient while providing unparalleled capabilities.
— Ron Romanchik, CallCabinet Chief Strategy Officer
Atmos was the first Cloud-native recording solution and has supported Cisco users in a wide range of systems from partner-hosted to end customer premises in various configurations for many years. CallCabinet’s Atmos cloud recording platform has been certified by Cisco and is available through service operators, managed service providers and authorized Cisco resellers worldwide.
“The integration enables CallCabinet to align with Cisco’s Cloud Enablement strategy while providing the same service levels that Cisco customers demand,” stated Ron Romanchik, CallCabinet Chief Strategy Officer. “Dedicated Instance for Webex Calling and our business model of aggregating voice data to the cloud, provides business insights, compliance and security and offers Cisco customers a unique cloud-based solution that supports a wide range of configurations for the contact center, enterprise, mid-market and SMB markets.”
“Businesses worldwide are responding to increased regulatory and compliance obligations. CallCabinet’s Atmos integration benefits Dedicated Instance for Webex Calling users by providing a highly secure, compliant recording solution that resides in the Cisco data center. This will provide businesses with an advanced solution that will help customers meet those requirements while enabling them to leverage their voice data across their organization,” said Jamie Palmer, Senior Director of Strategy, Webex Calling.
CallCabinet offers a cloud-based call recording, quality assurance and voice analytics solution for all Cisco phone systems and contact centers. Part of CallCabinet’s expertise is migrating new and old voice recording data and agent screen interactions into a cloud-based, secure, shareable format where the customer owns their data. “Our technology permits our customers to utilize the data we capture in enterprise-wide analytics such as business intelligence, omnichannel analytics, CRM systems, data visualization and of course, our CallCabinet Analytics Package”, continued Romanchik.
To learn more about Atmos by CallCabinet, our Cisco relationship, and how easy it is to deploy for any size business, request a demo at www.callcabinet.com.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos' cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic - changing compliance from locational to individual. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
