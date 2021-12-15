Pawthereum Joins Forces with the Shiba Shelter NFT Project to Help Save Dogs with Korean K9 Rescue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum, an animal welfare focused crypto project, continues their “12 Days of Crypto Giving” December campaign with a $5,000 donation to Korean K9 Rescue (KK9R). Pawthereum is joined on this donation by Shiba Shelter NFT, who added an additional $500. KK9R’s facility in Bundang, South Korea houses dogs rescued from dog meat farms, high kill shelters, and slaughterhouses, in addition to strays. Most of these dogs are brought to the United States for adoption. Over 2,000 dogs have been rescued and successfully adopted through KK9R.
“The donations from Pawthereum and Shiba Shelter NFT will help us with operating our facility in Bundang, South Korea where we house rescued dogs that would otherwise be subject to dog meat farms, high kill shelters, and slaughterhouses. Philanthropic efforts from the crypto community are incredibly helpful for organizations like ours that rely on donations to sustain our mission, so we appreciate the work Pawthereum is doing in the crypto giving space,” said Gina Boehler, Executive Director and Board President of Korean K9 Rescue.
This is Pawthereum’s second donation in a row as part of their December donation campaign.
“We're working to change the nature of charitable giving and be a new type of trusted charity partner for a digital future,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “Pawthereum has been showcasing the global fundraising power of blockchain technology, and we hope our leadership in this mission will inspire hundreds and thousands of others to follow our path. We’re excited to continue our 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign with an organization like Korean K9 Rescue and help them as they carry out their important mission.”
Shiba Shelter is a project created to provide assistance to real world non-profits focused on finding homes, providing support to, rescuing, and preventing cruelty to dogs around the world.
“Pawthereum is proud to partner with the Shiba Shelter NFT project this ‘pawliday’ season to jointly support and donate to Korean K9 Rescue,” said Pawthereum Community Charity Coordinator Matt C-Roy. “Their on-chain commitment to charitable giving in connection with the success of their project is amazing, and we hope it is the start of a new trend in the NFT space. This donation is going to help rescue many dogs at risk and in danger and help them find new loving forever homes.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world, donating over $300,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. This donation to KK9R follows their $50,000 donation to Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, CT. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
“The donations from Pawthereum and Shiba Shelter NFT will help us with operating our facility in Bundang, South Korea where we house rescued dogs that would otherwise be subject to dog meat farms, high kill shelters, and slaughterhouses. Philanthropic efforts from the crypto community are incredibly helpful for organizations like ours that rely on donations to sustain our mission, so we appreciate the work Pawthereum is doing in the crypto giving space,” said Gina Boehler, Executive Director and Board President of Korean K9 Rescue.
This is Pawthereum’s second donation in a row as part of their December donation campaign.
“We're working to change the nature of charitable giving and be a new type of trusted charity partner for a digital future,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “Pawthereum has been showcasing the global fundraising power of blockchain technology, and we hope our leadership in this mission will inspire hundreds and thousands of others to follow our path. We’re excited to continue our 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign with an organization like Korean K9 Rescue and help them as they carry out their important mission.”
Shiba Shelter is a project created to provide assistance to real world non-profits focused on finding homes, providing support to, rescuing, and preventing cruelty to dogs around the world.
“Pawthereum is proud to partner with the Shiba Shelter NFT project this ‘pawliday’ season to jointly support and donate to Korean K9 Rescue,” said Pawthereum Community Charity Coordinator Matt C-Roy. “Their on-chain commitment to charitable giving in connection with the success of their project is amazing, and we hope it is the start of a new trend in the NFT space. This donation is going to help rescue many dogs at risk and in danger and help them find new loving forever homes.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world, donating over $300,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. This donation to KK9R follows their $50,000 donation to Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, CT. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
Pawthereum
contact@pawthereum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Pawthereum community member talks with Korean K9 Rescue