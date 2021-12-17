UN Awards Grant to The Exodus Road for Supporting Survivors of Human Trafficking

The Exodus Road's Freedom Home provides aftercare services for survivors of human trafficking. The Exodus Road's Freedom Home Staff Inside The Exodus Road's Freedom Home

The Exodus Road received $60,000 for its aftercare home in Thailand as one of 10 non-governmental organizations selected from nearly 400 applications worldwide.

Freedom Home provides women in crisis with a place to begin their healing journeys. Survivors are strong and resilient, and we want to come alongside them as they walk into new futures.” — Laura Parker, the CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road