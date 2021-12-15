Apty DAP named 'Easiest to use for Enterprises' & 'Leader in DAP Category' by G2

Apty named a 'Leader in DAP Category' in G2 Winter 2022 Reports

Apty DAP named 'Easiest to use for Enterprises' & 'Leader in DAP Category' by G2

Apty

Apty

Apty, the leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) named easiest to use DAP along with 14 other leader badges, in the latest G2 Winter reports 2022.

Being recognized as the leader in Usability for DAP as well as being named a Momentum Leader multiple times this year confirms our commitment to building a world-class Enterprise-grade DAP solution.”
— Krishna Dunthoori
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Winter 2022 Reports released by renowned software review site G2 this week, Apty was announced as a ‘Leader’ in the Digital Adoption Platform Category. Along with this, Apty also received several notable recognitions like Momentum Leader, High Performer, Best Usability in Enterprise, and more.

The G2 reports consider both excellent customer experience and a strong market presence. "Being recognized as the leader in Usability for Digital Adoption Platform as well as being named a momentum leader multiple times this year confirms our commitment to building a world-class Enterprise-grade DAP solution. Our focus this year was to enable businesses to streamline business processes and maximize returns on their tech investments while making our software easy to use and implement." said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO.

Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that simplifies complex applications for users, empowering business leaders to analyze and improve software usage, adoption as well as process compliance. Apty's clientele includes noteworthy enterprises like Mary Kay, JLL, Hitachi, Mattel, Boeing, among others.

Dunthoori added that “Our vision for the future is to make Apty the most comprehensive and easiest to use DAP in the market. We are committed to helping enterprises realize the true the value of their business-critical software, and we are certain that enhancing our business process compliance capabilities is key to making this happen.”

Another distinction for Apty in the Winter 2022 reports was that the company received fourteen badges from G2. Apty is the highly-rated on G2 and has been the highest-rated DAP for user satisfaction for seven consecutive quarters.

Alongside winning many Enterprise-level recognitions, Apty also took home four mid-market badges such as Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Admin, Easiest Set up and High Performer. This validates Apty’s claim that while it is an enterprise-grade DAP, it is also perfect for SaaS products that are looking to scale.

Krishna Dunthoori
Apty Inc
+91 96200 00809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Apty DAP named 'Easiest to use for Enterprises' & 'Leader in DAP Category' by G2

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Krishna Dunthoori
Apty Inc
+91 96200 00809
Company/Organization
Apty Inc
6735 Salt Cedar Way, Building 1, Suite 300-1065
Frisco, Texas, 75034
United States
+1 408-829-5880
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month, nearly 1 million users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Delta Airlines, Boeing, Agile CRM, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it’s how you use it.

Apty

More From This Author
Apty DAP named 'Easiest to use for Enterprises' & 'Leader in DAP Category' by G2
Apty recognized as Leader in Digital Adoption Platform Category Fall 2021 
APTY DAP WINS ‘BESPOKE SaaS SOLUTION OF THE YEAR’ AWARD
View All Stories From This Author