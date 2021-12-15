CriticalArc Marks 10 years of Industry Transformation with SafeZone
It’s been a privilege to work with so many forward-looking customers and industry leaders over the past decade as we built SafeZone into the powerful unified solution that it is today,”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years ago, CriticalArc launched SafeZone®, a solution that is now established as the leading safety, security and emergency management solution. The company’s co-founders, Glenn Farrant and Jahmai Lay, formed CriticalArc with a vision to revolutionize safety and security and over the last decade and the company has fulfilled that vision with unique capabilities available exclusively through SafeZone.
CriticalArc’s co-founders identified fundamental advances in technology and changes in user behavior that led organisations to search for a flexible, and affordable solution to better protect their people. This resulted in the development of CriticalArc’s flagship product, SafeZone. Since the company’s founding, it has expanded globally with offices around the world serving the APAC, EMEA and Americas regions. The company has an impressive client list in the higher education sector, along with growing adoption in healthcare, transportation, government, and critical infrastructure.
CriticalArc’s investment in the public safety and security sectors, combined with partnerships with industry associations has demonstrated its commitment to invest in customers and help them succeed. Success has also been driven by CriticalArc’s focus on helping customers extend the depth and breadth of SafeZone across additional user groups. As a result of this collaborative approach, customers have been elevated from a reactive role to a proactive one, in which they’re empowered with data and insights to positively impact incident outcomes and continuously improve their team’s performance. This heightened stature positions them as an essential part of the leadership team bringing technology to key stakeholders across the entire organisation and enhances employee wellbeing and the safety of the overall work environment.
CriticalArc has made significant investments to continually enhance SafeZone and its underlying infrastructure to ensure it meets or exceeds customer requirements for quality, reliability, and scalability, while adhering to data protection and privacy standards. This is essential to support the mission-critical life safety solutions and technology that hinge on its platform and is a core element of CriticalArc’s differentiation.
Key to SafeZone’s growth has been its ability to deliver real-time coordination and control and operational insights, enabling customers to offer Safety Everywhere™ with a unified solution. This, combined with the focus on product and people, and its commitment to continuously expand the value derived from SafeZone, has led customers to realise unprecedented value and ROI, transforming how they manage safety and security and emergency management.
"We have the same motivation and energy as we had ten years ago to continue to work with customers and partners to deliver new capabilities and help them enhance safety and security worldwide."
Looking ahead, Glenn Farrant said CriticalArc will continually expand the value it provides to include mental health and wellbeing and protecting vulnerable communities. It will emphasize delivering a safer workplace that positively influences employee happiness, productivity and retention.
“Our extensive market share and deep relationships with customers will open up new opportunities for deeper levels of collaboration, as illustrated by our recent SafeZone Alliance announcement. Together, we’ll continue down our aspirational path to solve problems that were previously unsolvable.”
As the company moves forward, the company believes its well positioned to continue to respond to the changing market conditions and help its customers manage the wellbeing of their people across the globe so they can meet their duty of care and keep their people safe.
