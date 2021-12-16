South Sudan: Diar Foundation, the struggle for a better life
In South Sudan, the Diar Foundation is fighting to improve the precarious situation of Sudanese women and children against extreme poverty and famineMARSEILLE, BOUCHES-DU-RHôNE, FRANCE, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In South Sudan, the Diar Foundation is fighting to improve the precarious situation of Sudanese and Ugandan women and children, who fight day and night against extreme poverty and famine caused by the latest conflicts.
A lost tomorrow
Despite hopes for stability and improvement in Sudanese people's living conditions as a result of the 2018 truce and the oil industry's recovery, residents of Sudan's southern state faced real disillusionment. The bloody war of 2011, the conflicts of 2013 and 2016, and the new climate of violence intensified by COVID-19 have left a sad legacy of poverty and famine. Women and children live precarious life affected by moral and physical abuse and unparalleled patriarchal domination.
“Something has to change”, Denyok Karak.
Created in 2003 by Karak Denyok, a war survivor, the non-profit humanitarian association, Diar Foundation, (which means woman in Dinka, the language of the founder), fights against the affliction and instability experienced by young children and women in South Sudan. They suffer as a result of being excluded from decision-making and left to fend for themselves amid a food crisis with no way out. The Diar foundation tries to restore their living conditions through “rehabilitation and development”.
Support for a better life
The Diar Foundation has put in place different leavers to help women mentally free themselves from the ideology that only men can provide for them. With donations, the association created "The Farm School Program" which allows Sudanese women to sow and cultivate their crops to feed their families and community.
The Diar Foundation has also set up an elementary program, "The Teach Skills Program," teaching fundamentals such as "literacy, numeracy, and hygiene rules" to prepare women and children to succeed in life, improving their life chances and ability to prosper.
I told them we could succeed together, "Founder of the Diar Foundation."
Thanks to donations, many other projects have been financed and implemented by the foundation, including the "Child Protection Program," "Foster Independence," and many others, to protect toddlers and children. The Diar Foundation asks generous souls to participate in change, rehabilitation, and the development of women and children by donating, no matter how small. Donations allow further measures to be put in place to continue to help and support women and children in their daily struggle for a better life.
To donate, please click HERE
To learn more about the association, visit: https://diarfoundation.org/
To find out other ways to contribute, visit: https://diarfoundation.org/ways-to-give/
Billie Converse DADIE
C1mbs
+351 912 838 339
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook