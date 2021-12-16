Greenscape, Inc. Promotes Michael Rigsbee to Branch Manager
Adept industry professional will oversee Durham's growth plans.
Mike has shown true dedication and leadership throughout his tenure at Greenscape”HOLLY SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenscape, Inc, a leading commercial landscape company for commercial properties throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill, is proud to announce that Michael Rigsbee has been promoted Branch Manager, Durham, NC. He will join the executive team and report to Greenscape President Leslie Herndon.
"Mike has shown true dedication and leadership throughout his tenure at Greenscape," Leslie Herndon, President of Greenscape, Inc., said. "We're very confident in Mike's abilities to lead the Durham branch successfully and are extremely happy to award him with this promotion."
Mike has been with Greenscape for three years, joining as a Customer Relations Manager. He has been in the landscaping business for over 30 years including launching his own company, Buffalo Landscape Management, in Durham, NC. Mike earned an undergraduate degree at North Carolina State University and a Master's Degree in Horticulture from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
"I am thrilled to bring my landscaping experience to Greenscape to manage the Durham branch and assist with the company's growth plan," said Rigsbee. "I truly appreciate Greenscape's family-friendly culture, customer focus, and vision for the future."
About Greenscape:
Founded in 1979, Greenscape is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in North Carolina. Greenscape provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for hundreds of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses.
