Greenscape, Inc. Hires Two Newly Created Management Positions in Sales and Operations
Seasoned executives will assist in North Carolina growth plans.
With the addition of Jason and Scott, Greenscape is well positioned to capitalize on the influx of new businesses and commercial developments in North Carolina and grow our footprint,”HOLLY SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenscape, Inc, a leading commercial landscape company for commercial properties throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill, announced today that it has hired two industry veterans, Scott Greene as Business Developer and Jason Counter as Operations Manager for Regional Construction. Both executives started on November 1, 2021.
— Leslie Herndon, President
Greene was most recently the Operations Manager at Restore Pro Reconstruction and brings 25 years of industry operations, sales development and management experience to Greenscape. He has held similar roles at Servpro and Long Brothers Landscaping. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Arts from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Counter was Branch Manager Landscape Installation at Yellowstone Landscape prior to Greenscape and brings 29 years of project and client management experience including roles at BrightView Landscapes and Toll Brothers Inc. In addition, he has extensive knowledge of plant materials, installation and maintenance, and irrigation and lighting. Counter attended the New York Botanical Garden School of Professional Horticulture. In addition, he is an honors graduate from the U.S. Army Military Police School (1995) and U.S. Academy of Health and Sciences (1991).
Leslie Herndon, President of Greenscape Inc said, “We are very excited to have Scott and Jason on board. Their depth of industry experiences, knowledge and business development capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives.”
About Greenscape:
Founded in 1979, Greenscape is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in North Carolina. Greenscape provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for hundreds of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others.
