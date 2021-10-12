Greenscape, Inc. Welcomes Charles Lopez As Head of People
Industry veteran will assist in ambitious expansion plans
At Greenscape, our goal is to create an outstanding employee experience so our team can provide an exceptional customer experience”HOLLY SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenscape, Inc, a leading commercial landscape company for commercial properties throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill, announced today that Charles Lopez has joined the firm as Head of People to bolster the firm’s strategic recruiting, geographic expansion and employee services. He will join the executive team and report to Greenscape President, Leslie Herndon.
— Daniel Currin, CEO
“At Greenscape, our goal is to create an outstanding employee experience so our team can provide an exceptional customer experience,” said Daniel Currin, chief executive officer of Greenscape Inc. “It’s both the right thing to do and best for our business. With Charles’ deep HR experience and formidable leadership skills, he is uniquely qualified to help us build an innovative, diverse, and inclusive workforce and culture.”
In his new role, Lopez and his team will support over 225 employees at Greenscape’s five regional offices. He will oversee all aspects of human resources, including recruitment, onboarding, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity, and our “Green Team Dreams” employee support program.
Lopez brings extensive human resources experience with Luxfer Gas Cylinders in Graham, NC, and Door Store of America. He holds a Bachelor of Public Administration from Florida International University, a Masters of Arts in Leadership and Management from Liberty University.
“The heritage of ingenuity, service, and quality work at Greenscape is enabled by our people,” said Charles Lopez, Head of People. “I look forward to supporting Greenscape’s ambitious and exciting future by driving an inclusive culture of belonging, attracting best-in-class talent, and creating a meaningful and positive work experience for our people.”
About Greenscape:
Founded in 1979, Greenscape is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in North Carolina. Greenscape provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for hundreds of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others.
Daniel Currin, CEO
Greenscape Inc
+1 919-552-7742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn