Home Care Pulse Becomes the Exclusive Survey Partner for FirstLight Home Care to Improve the Client Experience
REXBURG, ID, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, is expanding its partnership with FirstLight Home Care, a non-medical home care company providing first-class personal service and quality care to individuals who need support in the place they call home.
Prior to 2017, FirstLight Home Care partnered with Home Care Pulse to gauge client satisfaction and perform quality control. This partnership will be reintroduced beginning in January of 2022.
FirstLight Home Care will require Home Care Pulse’s Experience Management client surveys for nearly 190 active locations across the United States. These surveys will utilize a blended approach to experience management that mixes phone surveys with digital surveys to provide rich, actionable analytics to FirstLight franchisees and leadership.
With Home Care Pulse’s expertise in the private duty sector and the commitment to providing unbiased, detailed feedback and reports, FirstLight Home Care franchises will be able to better focus on retention, obtaining referrals, and keeping a pulse on their clients.
“At Home Care Pulse, we’re on a mission to help agencies recognize what’s going on in their business and take action on the feedback they receive,” said Todd Austin President of Home Care Pulse. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with FirstLight Home Care to help them identify growth opportunities and continue providing a great culture of care.”
“Conducting regular surveys through a third party allows us to efficiently collect honest feedback and opinions from our clients and families and then take actionable steps to improve different areas of our business,” said Glee McAnanly, President of FirstLight Home Care. “We look forward to renewing this partnership with Home Care Pulse and utilizing the data we obtain to continually improve overall satisfaction, consistency and quality.”
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even an a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care’s mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.
