Home Care Pulse and Independent Home Care Alliance Form Partnership
REXBURG, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management has announced its partnership with the Independent Home Care Alliance (IHCA), a membership-based organization focused solely on empowering independent non-franchise caregiving agencies.
IHCA has four offerings to meet an independent agency where they are in their journey. Additionally, at the Powered Partner level, IHCA offers business process outsourcing (BPO), which was created to meet the growing needs and pain points of independent home care agency owners so they are able to scale with less headaches and less risk.
Through their tools and resources, Home Care Pulse helps independents as well as franchises improve the client and caregiver experience. Together, the organizations will gain access to more data and resources to support independent agencies across the nation.
IHCA has recently partnered with the Home Care Association of America—which is also a proud partner of Home Care Pulse—and will work together to maintain compliance with regulations while strengthening industry knowledge for independent home care owners.
“It’s an honor to be partnering with an organization like IHCA that’s focused on helping independent agencies gain a competitive advantage while improving internal operations,” said Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “Our goal is to help all agencies become the best employer and provider in their area, and with this new partnership, we’re able to provide a stronger foundation for independent agencies.”
“The Independent Home Care Alliance is grateful to be partnering with a well-established and respected organization such as Home Care Pulse. Home Care Pulse is a force in our industry like no other, and we highly recommend that every independent home care agency consider their service offerings as part of their growth strategy. The crucial data they provide around client and caregiver feedback, when utilized effectively, can make the difference between your caregiving agency growing or stagnating. IHCA is confident that our partnership with Home Care Pulse will further our ability to support our members’ growth,” said Sarah Barker, Business Development Director of IHCA.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even in a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
About IHCA
Originally founded in 2019 by Kunu Kaushal, the Independent Home Care Alliance (IHCA) was created to meet the growing needs and pain points of independent home care agency owners across the nation. No one has truly revolved the pains of operating an agency, and especially over the last several years, we’ve seen caregiver turnover rates and the demand for care increase significantly, with little to no growth in support and resources for independents in the space. IHCA became a more robust organization in 2021 when it added a Business Process Outsourcing membership level (Power Partner). This level is for independent home care owners and operators who wish to bolster their organizations through shared backend support. IHCA also provides an onsite Home Care Institute of Learning and a private forum for owners to discuss operational pains, group purchasing opportunities, and administrative and leadership training for independent leaders.
Connor Kunz
IHCA has four offerings to meet an independent agency where they are in their journey. Additionally, at the Powered Partner level, IHCA offers business process outsourcing (BPO), which was created to meet the growing needs and pain points of independent home care agency owners so they are able to scale with less headaches and less risk.
Through their tools and resources, Home Care Pulse helps independents as well as franchises improve the client and caregiver experience. Together, the organizations will gain access to more data and resources to support independent agencies across the nation.
IHCA has recently partnered with the Home Care Association of America—which is also a proud partner of Home Care Pulse—and will work together to maintain compliance with regulations while strengthening industry knowledge for independent home care owners.
“It’s an honor to be partnering with an organization like IHCA that’s focused on helping independent agencies gain a competitive advantage while improving internal operations,” said Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “Our goal is to help all agencies become the best employer and provider in their area, and with this new partnership, we’re able to provide a stronger foundation for independent agencies.”
“The Independent Home Care Alliance is grateful to be partnering with a well-established and respected organization such as Home Care Pulse. Home Care Pulse is a force in our industry like no other, and we highly recommend that every independent home care agency consider their service offerings as part of their growth strategy. The crucial data they provide around client and caregiver feedback, when utilized effectively, can make the difference between your caregiving agency growing or stagnating. IHCA is confident that our partnership with Home Care Pulse will further our ability to support our members’ growth,” said Sarah Barker, Business Development Director of IHCA.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even in a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
About IHCA
Originally founded in 2019 by Kunu Kaushal, the Independent Home Care Alliance (IHCA) was created to meet the growing needs and pain points of independent home care agency owners across the nation. No one has truly revolved the pains of operating an agency, and especially over the last several years, we’ve seen caregiver turnover rates and the demand for care increase significantly, with little to no growth in support and resources for independents in the space. IHCA became a more robust organization in 2021 when it added a Business Process Outsourcing membership level (Power Partner). This level is for independent home care owners and operators who wish to bolster their organizations through shared backend support. IHCA also provides an onsite Home Care Institute of Learning and a private forum for owners to discuss operational pains, group purchasing opportunities, and administrative and leadership training for independent leaders.
Connor Kunz
Home Care Pulse
connor@homecarepulse.com