Home Care Pulse and Right at Home Announce Training Partnership to Improve Clients’ Quality of Life
REXBURG, ID, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, has announced its training partnership with Right at Home, one of the world’s leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities.
As Right at Home’s official training partner, Home Care Pulse will provide compliance training to over 400 Right at Home locations nationwide beginning in January 2022 to aid agencies in meeting state requirements and regulations.
“We’re thrilled to partner with an organization whose mission aligns so closely with our own,” said Todd Austin, president of Home Care Pulse. “In our conversations with Right at Home, it was clear that they were passionate about improving the quality of life for those they serve, and compliance training is only going to elevate that further. We’re excited to share our training content to continue to empower them in their mission.”
“Over the years, Right at Home has enjoyed utilizing the quality products and services provided by Home Care Pulse,” said Margaret Haynes, COO of Right at Home. “With the start of a new year, I’m excited to bring their learning management system to the Right at Home network. The quality, engaging programs available, along with the ease of use and flexible platform, made choosing to go with Home Care Pulse’s learning solution an easy decision.”
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even in a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit www.homecarepulse.com.
About Right at Home
Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at www.rightathome.net/blog/.
Connor Kunz
Home Care Pulse
connor@homecarepulse.com