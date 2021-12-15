SMARTSENSE STRUCTURAL SYSTEMS UNVEILS AFFILIATIONS WITH WARRANTY PROVIDERS TO OFFER FOUNDATION WARRANTIES FOR TEN YEARS
Construction foundations technology provider SmartSense Structural Systems, announces new affiliations with warranty providers to offer foundation warranties.
We are always looking to improve the service that we offer our customers, so we are very proud to offer complete coverage on home foundations, something other foundation providers simply cant offer!”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTSENSE STRUCTURAL SYSTEMS UNVEILS NEW AFFILIATIONS WITH LEADING WARRANTY PROVIDERS TO PROVIDE FOUNDATION WARRANTIES FOR TEN YEARS
— Barry Hensley at Wafflemat
Innovative construction foundations technology provider SmartSense Structural Systems, the parent company to the award-winning Wafflemat system, is pleased to announce new affiliations with four third-party warranty providers -- Professional Warranty Service Corporation, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, Centricity, and Strucsure Home Warranty.
With nearly thirty years of experience in residential and light commercial construction, Wafflemat from SmartSense Structural Systems has established itself as the world’s leading foundation system for expansive, compressible, and rocky soils. Utilized across the United States, the innovative Wafflemat foundation solution has transformed construction, keeping foundations free from structural failures.
Having always focused on offering customers an unrivaled service, the Texas-based specialists are now pleased to announce new relationships with four third-party warrant companies. These new relationships ensure that the award-winning Wafflemat Foundation System is covered under the standard Builders Warranty provided by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, Centricity, Professional Warranty Service Corporation, and Strucsure Home Warranty.
These new relationships will help to strengthen the Wafflemat brand even further, giving builders and contractors complete peace of mind with warranties on their foundations.
Speaking on the announcement of the new relationships, Barry Hensley at Wafflemat added, “We have always strived to give our customers the very best experience and value, and our innovative solutions have helped to transform the construction industry. We are always looking to improve the service that we offer our customers, and we are very proud to be associated with these four leading warranty companies.
We know how complex and challenging the world of construction can be. That is why these new relationships will help to offer customers reassurance that their project is completely covered.”
For more information on Wafflemat or SmartSense Structural Systems, visit www.Wafflemat.com or Call Hyrum Cook at 855-923-3628.
