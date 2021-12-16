Health Care Transformation Task Force Announces Increase in Value-Based Payment Arrangements
These committed organizations have made investments in value-based care and supporting payment models that are instrumental in modernizing our health care system.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient organizations, today announced that its provider and payer members reported having 61 percent of their business in value-based payment arrangements at the end of 2020.
Value-based care and payment arrangements focus on lowering costs and improving the quality of care to drive overall population health. The new report shows significant progress towards the goal and has increased twofold from the group’s first report of 30 percent in value-based arrangements in 2015.
“Task Force members have made significant progress in transforming the delivery system to improve care for patients while reducing health care spending,” said Emily Brower, Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration and Physician Services, Trinity Health and HCTTF Chair. “These committed organizations have made investments in value-based care and supporting payment models that are instrumental in modernizing our health care system.”
“Over the past six years, Task Force members have remained steadfast in their commitment to advancing their value-based payment progress each year,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “The considerable progress they have made toward the Task Force’s goal reflects the hard work necessary to transform.”
“The Task Force and its members aspired to have 75 percent of their respective businesses operating under value-based payment arrangements by the end of 2020” said Blair Childs Senior Vice President Public Affairs, Premier Inc. and HCTTF Immediate Past Chair. “While this goal has not been reached, our membership’s progress still represents a significant achievement.”
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Evolent Health • Families USA • Health [at] Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Included Health • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
