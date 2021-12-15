Middlesex Barracks / Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A303840

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2018-2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Lisa Goodell

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/27/21 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation began conducting an investigation into a report of an embezzlement by a former employee of MCB Leasing and Classic Designs by Matthew Burak, both located in St. Johnsbury. The employee, identified as Lisa Goodell, 52, of Waterford, was employed as a bookkeeper and managing consultant by these companies for approximately three years, from 2018 until 2021. It was later discovered that unauthorized funds, in excess of $200,000, had been misallocated to Goodell through various channels. Following the completion of the Vermont State Police investigation, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, a citation was issued to Goodell through her attorney for her to appear at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury to answer to the charge of embezzlement.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Goodell's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Caledonia County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A