Saskatchewan Launches New Long-Term Care Inspections Program

CANADA, December 14 - Released on December 14, 2021

The first inspections under Saskatchewan's new long-term care homes inspections program are about to begin across the province.

Ministry of Health inspectors will begin by inspecting about 20 homes, selected to reflect an urban-rural balance, and a range of small, medium and larger homes.

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of residents and staff in our long-term care homes," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we have enhanced our oversight of long-term care homes over the years. This inspections program is one more step in our efforts to help ensure that our seniors live safely and comfortably in their communities."

The initial series of inspections will start today and be completed by the end of March 2022. After that, all long-term care homes will be regularly inspected on a three-year cycle.

Saskatchewan's long-term care homes have always been required to comply with the regulations and Program Guidelines for Special Care Homes, which outline the standards that facilities must meet in order to provide safe and effective care.

Building on a number of initiatives that monitor homes' performance, the inspections will assess their compliance with these guidelines and any related regulations and policies focusing mainly on the resident care and resident-centred work within the home.

Saskatchewan has 151 long-term care homes and 10 other facilities with long-term care beds.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca