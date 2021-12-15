"A delightful tour de force" (Midwest Book Review)
The Arnold Falls series by Charlie Suisman earns raves, awards, and fans
The feel of an instant classic”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Falls is a "laugh-out-loud series" (BookLife) which tips its hat to Armistead Maupin and P. G. Wodehouse, is "as funny as it cozy" (BlueInk). Winner of 14 awards, the novels thread together a town full of characters, agendas, plots and counter-plots, leaving it up to Jeebie Walker and his pals to restore the right kind of disorder in a town that always does the right thing...after exhausting all other possibilities.
— BlueInk Reviews
The second book in the series, Hot Air, was published October 26, 2021 to raves:
"Hilarity in the Hudson Valley’s oddest small town...alive with quips, wit, misunderstandings, amusing local-isms, and an overall sense of irresistible momentum."
—BookLife
A delightful tour de force."
—Midwest Book Review
"A witty and engaging read...clever...a delightful cast"
—Kirkus
"Effervescent"
—Foreword Clarion Reviews
"Hilarious. The eclectic Arnold Falls returns in Charlie Suisman's new novel, featuring jazz cattle-calls, mysterious thieves, tiny book cabinets, and small-town heart. Highly recommended!"
—Chanticleer Book Reviews
"Readers will find themselves smitten by this genial town and its quirky residents."
— Reedsy
"Charmingly written, with a strong sense of fun, there is a wonderful P. G. Wodehouse feel to it."
—The Wishing Shelf
Find out more at www.charliesuisman.com
Charlie Suisman launched Manhattan User's Guide in 1992, creating the first city newsletter. He has written several guide books to New York, including Manhattan User's Guide, published by Hyperion, Shop Talk, The New York Times Guide to Hotels in New York City, The New York Holiday Guide, and contributed to City Secrets: New York and Design New York. He has contributed to The New York Times, Food & Wine, InStyle, Budget Travel, getTRIO, Diversion, Sidewalk, and New York Today.
Hot Air is the sequel to his award-winning novel Arnold Falls.
